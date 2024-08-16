Electoral Commission on results of municipal by-elections held on 14 August 2024

The African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) political parties retained all their seats in the by-elections held on Wednesday, 14 August 2024. The ANC retained four seats and the DA retained two seats.

The new ANC councillors are:

Pieter Hendrik Meyer, in Ward 01 Kou-Komma Municipality – EC109, Eastern Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 45,80% of the total votes cast, compared to 52,97% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 61,11%.

Nondumiso Victoria Mahanjana, in ward 18 Mnquma Municipality – EC122, Eastern Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 95,47% of the total votes cast, compared to 80,24% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 39,69%.

Abegail Nontle Sabata, in ward 12 Intsika Yethu Municipality – EC135, Eastern Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 85,02% of the total votes cast, compared to 81,63% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 37,94%.

Thivhakoni Liccy Mudzwiri, in ward 35 Makhado Municipality – LIM344, Limpopo. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 83,14% of the total votes cast, compared to 82,92% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 33,92%.

The new DA councillors are:

Sean Bertram Tappan, in Ward 02 Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality – NMA, Eastern Cape. The DA party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 97,42% of the total votes cast, compared to 85,58% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 22,91%.

Bernhard Friedrich Wolf, in ward 09 in Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality – NMA, Eastern Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 92,06% of the total votes cast, compared to 85,67% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 23,58%.

