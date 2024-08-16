Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,237 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,162 in the last 365 days.

Electoral Commission on results of municipal by-elections held on 14 August 2024

The African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) political parties retained all their seats in the by-elections held on Wednesday, 14 August 2024. The ANC retained four seats and the DA retained two seats.

The new ANC councillors are:

  • Pieter Hendrik Meyer, in Ward 01 Kou-Komma Municipality – EC109, Eastern Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 45,80% of the total votes cast, compared to 52,97% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 61,11%.
  • Nondumiso Victoria Mahanjana, in ward 18 Mnquma Municipality – EC122, Eastern Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 95,47% of the total votes cast, compared to 80,24% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 39,69%.
  • Abegail Nontle Sabata, in ward 12 Intsika Yethu Municipality – EC135, Eastern Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 85,02% of the total votes cast, compared to 81,63% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 37,94%.
  • Thivhakoni Liccy Mudzwiri, in ward 35 Makhado Municipality – LIM344, Limpopo. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 83,14% of the total votes cast, compared to 82,92% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 33,92%.

The new DA councillors are:

  • Sean Bertram Tappan, in Ward 02 Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality – NMA, Eastern Cape. The DA party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 97,42% of the total votes cast, compared to 85,58% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 22,91%.
  • Bernhard Friedrich Wolf, in ward 09 in Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality – NMA, Eastern Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 92,06% of the total votes cast, compared to 85,67% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 23,58%.

For media queries: Please contact 
Kate Bapela 
Cell: 082 600 6386
For media interviews: Email requests to spokesperson@elections.org.za
 

You just read:

Electoral Commission on results of municipal by-elections held on 14 August 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more