North West Legislature hosts Basadi Re aga Setshaba Mahikeng, 16 Aug

On Friday, 16 August 2024, the Speaker of the North West Legislature, Hon. Desbo Mohono will host Basadi Re Aga Setshaba under the theme: “North West Women intensify their role and influence through Devine Intervention in celebrating the 30 years of Democracy” at the Legislature Auditorium in Mahikeng Local Municipality at 10h00.

The event is aimed at praying for social ills affecting women and also intended to assess if awareness programmes related to the advocacy against violence on women are achieving their intended goals in the province. The legislature recognizes the Women’s Day celebrations held annually that sought to create platforms on empowering women in all settings, rural and urban and celebrate the activists who are working relentlessly to claim women’s rights, fight Gender Based Violence and realize the full potential of women. Therefore, Hon. Mohono deemed it fit to commemorate women’s month by hosting the event on a form of Women Interfaith Prayer session.

Participants will include representatives from the different faith-based organizations and churches in the four districts of the North West Province and facilitators will comprise of eminent religious leaders (women) from different churches.

The event will be streamed live on the Legislature’s Facebook page.

Members of the media who would like to attend the event can contact 
Ms. Namhla Luhabe 
Cell: 079 527 0628
 

