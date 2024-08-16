IP Leasing Propels Hosting Providers into a New Era of Profitability
It's simply practical and nice to have the peace of mind that we can get new networks very quickly, easily and cheaply, regardless of our own IPv4 resources during a big rush, e.g. during a sale.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For hosting providers, rapid scalability isn't just a luxury – it's the lifeline of a thriving business. Yet, many find themselves tangled in resource management, longing to focus on growth rather than technical intricacies. IP leasing is empowering hosting companies to scale seamlessly and unlock unprecedented growth in the digital era.
SCALING WITH CONFIDENCE: THE IP LEASING ADVANTAGE
For hosting companies, the ability to scale quickly in response to market demands is crucial. IP leasing provides a strategic advantage, allowing providers to adjust their IP resources without the burden of large capital investments or long-term commitments.
"It's simply practical and nice to have the peace of mind that we can get new networks very quickly, easily and cheaply, regardless of our own IPv4 resources during a big rush, e.g. during a sale.” – shares a hosting company Nerdscave Moritz Mantel.
By opting for IP leasing, hosting providers can:
•Rapidly expand services to meet growing customer needs
•Allocate resources more efficiently, focusing on core business operations
•Avoid the complexities of buying, selling, and managing owned IP addresses
THE IPXO DIFFERENCE: BEYOND SIMPLE IP LEASING
IPXO has established itself as a leader in the IP leasing space, offering a comprehensive solution tailored to the hosting industry's unique needs. With IPXO, hosting providers gain more than just access to IP addresses; they benefit from a partnership that enhances their operational efficiency and service quality.
Key advantages of leasing with IPXO include:
•Extensive IP availability: Access to a vast pool of IPv4 addresses, ensuring resources are always available when needed.
•Ready-to-use IPs: Majority of IP addresses are thoroughly vetted and come with an automated ROA setup upon assignment, allowing for immediate deployment.
•Expert support: Benefit from IPXO's extensive experience in working with hosting clients, providing tailored solutions and support.
•Automated IP management: IPXO's system swiftly detects and addresses potential abuse, ensuring better IP reputation without manual intervention.
•Cost-effective scaling: Pay only for the IP resources you need, when you need them, optimizing operational costs.
•Long-term stability: Option to secure contracts for up to 5 years, guaranteeing the same IP addresses at a fixed price throughout the term.
FOCUSING ON CORE BUSINESS GROWTH
By leveraging IPXO's IP leasing services, hosting providers can redirect their focus and resources towards core business activities and innovation. The time and effort saved on IP management translate directly into improved service quality and business growth opportunities.
"As you know, many hosting providers struggle with IP reputation issues, which can be a significant hurdle when you're relying on rented dedicated servers. This problem often leads to challenges like poor email deliverability or, in worse cases, entire ASNs being blocked from accessing some websites protected by CDN such as CloudFlare.
Since we started using IPXO, we've managed to bypass these issues entirely. <...>We've had zero complaints from our customers about email deliverability, which is a testament to the reliability of IPXO's services.”, tells us Pinkmare Cloud Limited.
As the industry continues to evolve, IP leasing offers a flexible approach that adapts to changing needs. Whether it's accommodating rapid growth, adjusting to market fluctuations, or preparing for future technological shifts, IP leasing provides hosting companies with the agility they need to stay competitive.
IPXO's commitment to delivering clean, well-managed IP addresses, combined with its deep understanding of the hosting industry's needs, makes it an ideal partner for companies looking to optimize their IP strategy. By choosing IP leasing with IPXO, hosting providers can ensure they have the resources they need to grow and succeed, both now and in the future.
For more information about how IP leasing can benefit your hosting business, visit IPXO blog.
ABOUT IPXO
Established in August 2021, IPXO is the world's largest fully automated IP address lease and monetization platform. To date, IPXO has successfully distributed IP resources to approximately 900 ASNs and a thousand B2B clients, managing an expanding pool that now exceeds 4 million IPs.
Since September 2023, the company has been developing its Next-Generation IP address management tool. This tool will empower businesses to discover, analyze, and efficiently manage their own IP resources. With a strong presence within the RIR community and the goal of creating a transparent and sustainable IP ecosystem, IPXO is emerging as the business-critical infrastructure platform for enterprises worldwide.
Jolita Puzakova
IPXO
