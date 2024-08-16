Michigan's Cancer Drug Repository Program helps put medications to use

Since 2006, Michigan has maintained a Cancer Drug Repository Program that allows people to donate cancer drugs and supplies used to administer cancer drugs to be used by another individual who meets the eligibility criteria specified in Michigan’s Public Health Code.

YesRx partners at Trinity Pharmacy Reichert Center in Ypsilanti with donated cancer drugs. Courtesy of YesRx.

Since June 2023, the YesRx Network of cancer drug repository programs has been working to improve health equity through medication access and has provided cancer medication valued at more than $7 million dollars to patients in Michigan for free.

YesRx has teamed up with the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy for two Pharmacy Community Connect Day on August 20 and 22. Pharmacists will accept donations of cancer medications for patients in Michigan from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at University of Michigan Health and Trinity Health Michigan locations.

“Cancer medication donations improve community health by putting medications to use that would otherwise be wasted and helping patients in need,” notes Siobhan Norman, YesRx’s chief executive officer.

Donations of cancer medications are eligible, if:

They are sealed in original manufacturer packaging.

The expiration date is at least six months or longer.

Medications have been stored at room temperature.

They are supportive cancer medications used to treat the side effects of cancer.

YesRx is a Michigan nonprofit organization sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan Value Partnerships, the Michigan Oncology Quality Consortium, Trinity Health Michigan, and the Michigan Society of Hematology and Oncology.

For more information, visit the YesRx website.

The Cancer Drug Repository Program is separate from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s drug disposal program. Both programs work to protect human health and the environment.