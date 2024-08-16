MICE statistics for the first half of 2024

MACAU, August 16 - Number of MICE events in the first half of 2024 basically returned to the level in the first half of 2019

Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of MICE events rose by 34.5% (+180) year-on-year to 702 in the first half of 2024, corresponding to 95.6% of the figure in the same period in 2019 (734). MICE-driven receipts of the non-gaming industries in Macao were estimated at approximately MOP2.47 billion in the first half year, up by 35.8% from the first half of 2023 (MOP1.82 billion).

A total of 658 meetings & conferences were held in the first half of 2024, an increase of 33.7% (+166) year-on-year; the number of participants grew by 4.6% to 74,000, with that of conference participants (9,777) surging by 134.3%. Number of exhibitions totalled 26, up by 2 year-on-year; the number of attendees, however, dropped by 33.4% to 399,000. The exhibitions attracted 3,000 exhibitors and 19,117 professional visitors, which showed respective year-on-year growth of 38.6% and 82.7%; besides, 60.3% of the exhibitors and 66.3% of the professional visitors were non-locals, up by 9.2 percentage points and 35.3 percentage points respectively. Number of incentives went up by 12 year-on-year to 18, and the number of participants rose by 16.6% to 5,748. In the first half year, the total number of MICE participants & attendees fell by 29.1% year-on-year to 479,000, dragged down by the decrease in the number of exhibition attendees.

Analysed by subject, the majority of the events held in the first half year were centred on "Commerce & Management", at 260 (37.0% of total); events about "Tourism" (93), "Information Technology" (77) and "Finance" (75) accounted for 13.2%, 11.0% and 10.7% of the total respectively.

Number of MICE events in the second quarter of 2024 exceeded that in the same quarter of 2019

In the second quarter of 2024, number of MICE events grew by 27.8% (+80) year-on-year to 368, surpassing the second-quarter figure in 2019 (357). Total number of participants & attendees totalled 298,000, down by 37.2% year-on-year. MICE-driven receipts of the non-gaming industries in Macao amounted to about MOP1.48 billion in the second quarter, a rise of 20.4% as against the same quarter of 2023 (MOP1.23 billion); moreover, the amount represented an increase when compared to the revised figure for MICE-driven receipts in the first quarter of 2024 (MOP991 million).

There were 343 meetings & conferences in the second quarter, up by 27.0% (+73) year-on-year. Meanwhile, number of exhibitions remained at 14, with 2,019 exhibitors and 14,812 professional visitors. Number of incentives was 11, an increase of 7 year-on-year.