LEGENDARY INDIANA JONES FEDORA SELLS FOR OVER $625,000
LEGENDARY INDIANA JONES FEDORA SELLS FOR OVER $625,000
— Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore
Propstore, one of the world’s leading film and TV memorabilia companies, has announced the results from Day 1 (Thursday, August 15th) of their US Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. Over 450 rare and iconic pieces from film and television were sold, fetching in excess of $6,200,000.
Notable sales from yesterday, day one of Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction included (sale prices inclusive of buyer’s premium):
• INDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM (1984) Indiana Jones’ (Harrison Ford) Screen-and-Photo-Matched Fedora also worn by Stunt Performer Dean Ferrandini - sold for $630,000
• BATMAN (1989) Screen-Matched Batman’s (Michael Keaton) Batwing 6-Foot Motorized Filming Model - sold for $406,250
• STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983) Imperial Scout Trooper “Biker Scout” Helmet - sold for $315,000
• ALIEN (1979) USCSS Nostromo 11-Foot Principal Filming Model - sold for $312,500
• SCREAM (1996) Billy Loomis' (Skeet Ulrich) and Stu Macher's (Matthew Lillard) Screen-Matched Ghostface Costume - sold for $270,900
• STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) 1980s-Era Light-Up Darth Vader European Promotional Costume – sold for $157,500
• STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES (1966-1969) Spock's (Leonard Nimoy) Screen-Matched Season 3 Tricorder - sold for $94,500
• GLADIATOR (2000) Maximus Decimus Meridius' (Russell Crowe) Hero Arena Sword - sold for $75,000
• CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR (2016) Captain America's (Chris Evans) Shield - sold for $63,000
• STAR TREK: ENTERPRISE (T.V. SERIES, 2005) Full-Size "In A Mirror, Darkly" Original Series-Style Defiant Bridge Set – sold for $63,000
• HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN (2004) Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) Light-Up Wand - sold for $53,550
• STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS (TV SERIES 2022 - PRESENT) Captain Christopher Pike's (Anson Mount) Starfleet Uniform Costume - sold for $50,400
• THE BLUES BROTHERS FRANCHISE (1978 - PRESENT) Elwood Blues’ (Dan Aykroyd) Costume from John Belushi Charity Auction - sold for $46,250
• HAPPY GILMORE (1996) Happy Gilmore's (Adam Sandler) Screen-Matched Boston Bruins Jersey - sold for $40,950
• BLADE RUNNER (1982) Matthew Yuricich Collection:Hand-Painted Matthew Yuricich Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer) Jumping Over To Rooftop Matte Painting – sold for $37,800
• A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 3: DREAM WARRIORS (1987) Freddy Krueger’s (Robert Englund) Distressed Sweater - sold for $37,800
• FORREST GUMP (1994) Forrest Gump's (Tom Hanks) Box of Chocolates - sold for $37,500
• BEETLEJUICE (1988) "Handbook for the Recently Deceased" Hardcover Book - sold for $34,650
• JAMES BOND: SKYFALL (2012) James Bond's (Daniel Craig) Whitehall/Tube Chase Suit - sold for $31,500
• PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MAN'S CHEST (2006) Captain Jack Sparrow's (Johnny Depp) Floating Pirate Hat – sold for $31,500
• THE GOONIES (1985) Data's Stunt Coat - sold for $31,250
Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO commented on day one of the auction: “We are thrilled with the incredible success of the first day of our Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. The auction not only exceeded our expectations but also highlighted the timeless appeal of franchises like Batman, Star Wars, Alien and Indiana Jones - as well as landmarks like Forrest Gump and cult classics like Happy Gilmore . We’re proud to have connected such a wide expanse of fans with the historic pieces they cherish, and we look forward to next three days of the auction.”
As the auction progresses, more than 1,400 additional lots will be available for bidding on Day 2 (Friday, August 16th), Day 3 (Saturday, August 17th), and Day 4 (Sunday, August 18th). Bidding will commence at 9:30 AM PDT each day. Interested participants can place bids online or via telephone by visiting https://propstore.com/liveauction.
About Propstore
In 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.
Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com.
