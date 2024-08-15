New commissioner to support SA’s border communities

Release date: 15/08/24

New Cross Border Commissioner Kelly-Anne Saffin will bring extensive experience in regional development and advocacy to the role, following her appointment this week.

The role was established as part of a Malinauskas Government election commitment to provide more support for South Australia’s regions, strengthen regional communities, and make them more attractive places to live, work and visit.

Ms Saffin is currently the Chief Executive of Regional Development Australia, Adelaide, and spent a decade as CEO of Regional Development Australia Yorke and Mid North.

Her professional background also includes other regional development roles in the Limestone Coast, Mid North and Eyre Peninsula.

The Cross Border Commissioner will assist, identify opportunities and facilitate collaboration with her cross-border counterparts to enhance regional and economic development. The Commissioner will also work with other jurisdictions to enhance cooperation between bordering state and territory governments.

Ms Saffin will be based in Mount Gambier and will begin her new role in October.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The need for a Cross Border Commissioner became stark during the depths of ever-changing and differing COVID-19 restrictions.

However, differing policies, regulation and practices can create complications at any time for businesses that regularly operate cross border.

It is important that the unique needs of our regional border communities are heard and addressed, and Ms Saffin is well equipped to support that goal.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

Congratulations to Ms Saffin on her appointment to this important role, one which I know she will approach with great passion.

Her extensive regional experience across the state will be invaluable in addressing some of the challenges local border communities encounter and I look forward to working with her.

Attributable to Kelly-Anne Saffin

I am delighted to be appointed Cross Border Commissioner and return with my family to the Limestone Coast.

The opportunity to bring a renewed focus on the significant economic contribution of the 140,000 residents who live in our cross-borders communities is one I'm particularly excited to embrace.