Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd exhibits on Everything Electric Canada in Vancouver, 6th-8th September 2024
Petawatts exhibits a classic wooden boat converted to a 75HP electric propulsion system on Everything Electric Canada, 6th-8th September in Vancouver.
We believe electrification is the route to go in boating, RVs and classic pickup trucks too. We merge classic forms and high-tech components. Not only for ourselves but for the next generations.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd. is retrofitting classic boats to electric drives to enable boaters in British Columbia to enjoy a silent, emission- and spill-free boating experience in style! They show off their skills as exhibitors on Everything Electric Canada, THE WORLD’S NO.1 HOME ENERGY & ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW!
— Attila Molnar, founder and CEO Petawatts
The show comes to the VANCOUVER CONVENTION CENTRE on SEPTEMBER 6th – 8th, 2024. It is a fun-filled, knowledge-packed festival of electrification, designed to inspire people to #StopBurningStuff. The event brings an electrifying visitors experience and fully aligns with Petawatts mission to bring emission-free, spill-free and fumes-free leisure vehicles to everyone in the Okanagan Valley.
Join Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd. and explore hundreds of other exhibitors covering sustainable living, cutting-edge technologies, and zero-carbon innovations alongside dozens of ‘live sessions’ coupled with electric vehicles of all shapes and sizes.
We will bring along a beautiful wooden boat from the 1950-ies and it will have – guess what – an electric propulsion system! You can warm up beforehand by watching videos and subscribing to the Youtube channel of Fully Charged Show and the Everything Electric Show!
About Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd.
Attila Molnar, founder and CEO spent the last two years traveling across Canada, Alaska, the USA and Mexico in an RV with his family. He found the perfect location in Vernon, BC following his passion to electro-fit classic boats, RVs and cars.
Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd. is ELECTROFITTING classic boats, RVs and cars with electric drivetrains and propulsion systems. They focus on classic pickup trucks and campers from 1970-1990 and can offer custom RV builds and conversions to fully electric drive too. On top of the workshop services they also sell solar systems, electric outboards for sailboats and other off-grid components like waterless toilets and more.
Petawatts is servicing Vernon, Lake County, Kelowna, Peachland, Penticton and the whole Okanagan Valley.
Visit https://petawatts.ca to learn more.
Attila Molnar
Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd
info@petawatts.ca