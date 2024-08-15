Shoulder and lane closure on Kahului Beach Road

Main, News Posted on Aug 15, 2024 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users that crews will be making improvements and conducting a cleanup of the makai shoulder of Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) in the vicinity of Wahinepiʻo Avenue and Kanaloa Avenue.

Work will be from Tuesday, Aug. 20 to Friday, Aug. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The makai shoulder and right lane on Kahului Beach Road in the northbound direction will be closed. One lane in the northbound direction will remain open. The left turn pocket into Wahinepiʻo Avenue will remain open for drivers wanting to make the turn from northbound Kahului Beach Road.

Signs and cones will be placed in the area to help direct highway users. Please drive with caution around the workers.

###