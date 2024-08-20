TapClicks Launches Push Connector Automating LinkedIn Ads for Marketing Campaign Enablement and Management

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, proudly unveiled its latest integration for the TapOrders OMS (Order Management System), the LinkedIn Ads Push Connector. This new tool has been created specifically to streamline and enhance B2B marketing on LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional networking platform.

The LinkedIn Ads Push Connector is designed to enhance digital marketing efforts across businesses of all sizes. From large corporations to growing small enterprises, this tool streamlines workflows and empowers professional engagements with remarkable efficiency. Ideal for marketing agencies tasked with overseeing expansive campaigns, the connector provides a simplified user interface to make the enablement of campaigns with LinkedIn Ads easier and more repeatable with less human error.

"You can think of our “Push” technology as campaign enablement and management," said Chel Heler, Executive General Manager of TapClicks. "This technology is all about making B2B marketing on LinkedIn Ads as straightforward and impactful as possible. It automates the details, eliminates duplication of effort and lets our users focus on crafting powerful messages and effective strategies."

The LinkedIn Ads Push Connector is now available on the TapOrders OMS. Clients can contact their TapClicks Customer Success Manager or customercare@tapclicks.com to learn more.

About TapClicks

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 9000 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information about TapClicks and the new LinkedIn Ads Push Connector, please visit www.tapclicks.com.