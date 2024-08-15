Top Naval Safety Experts Convene to Enhance Incident Reporting

In response to overwhelming user feedback from the first RMI review held June 2023, NAVSAFECOM hosted a second, comprehensive two-day RMI review to address critical issues and enhance the platform. A total of 310 comments were meticulously analyzed, highlighting specific deficiencies and usability issues encountered by naval enterprise personnel while interacting with the RMI system. This in-depth analysis sought to pinpoint areas for improvement within the platform and implement changes to elevate the overall user experience.

Since August 2020, NAVSAFECOM has launched a series of modules to enhance the safety reporting and safety management systems within the RMI framework. This expanded system encompasses four key areas: streamlined incident reporting (SIR), analysis and dissemination, safety program management and a single point of entry.

RMI is revolutionizing naval safety by centralizing incident reporting, safety program management and analysis. Built upon the robust AFSAS foundation, shared by four out of five military services, RMI streamlines the reporting process enabling data-driven insights to foster mishap prevention strategies. By replacing the outdated WESS and expanding capabilities across the Navy and Marine Corps, RMI fosters a safer environment for the entire Department of Defense.

Chris Tarsa, NAVSAFECOM executive director, opened the meeting with an RMI overview, noting the approximately 137 minimum data elements required in RMI that are mandated by the Department of Defense (DoD) and the continuous improvement cycle with the phased release of RMI’s safety program management modules or capabilities.

"We're committed to continuous improvement based on direct customer feedback," said Tarsa. “We listen, learn and evolve.”

The conference featured a comprehensive discussion on RMI issues previously submitted by stakeholders to NAVSAFECOM. Feedback encompassed various RMI areas, including hazard abatement, analytics, inspections, and training. The group explored potential solutions for each comment, either agreeing to implement or assigning follow-up actions to NAVSAFECOM or an integrated project team.

Common concerns included RMI's complexity, the need for additional data input options, redundant fields, and unclear sections. While some suggestions conflicted with DoD mandates, others were resolved on the spot through explanation or commitment to implement system improvements.

For the attendees, the meeting was an opportunity to hear issues other users had encountered, how they addressed problems, and that NAVSAFECOM was listening and receptive to their concerns.

"By providing a space for open dialogue, NAVSAFECOM demonstrated that they are not only aware of user challenges but genuinely interested in finding solutions,” according to Krystyna Eaker, RMI Requirements manager. “This review was a valuable platform for users to share experiences and feel heard by NAVSAFECOM."

WESS was the first of four safety reporting systems that RMI was designed to replace to provide improved enterprise transparency. The other systems are the Enterprise Safety Applications Management System (ESAMS), Medical Mishap and Compensation (MMAC), and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Occupational Accident and Illness Reporting System (POAIRS).

To date, the following RMI Safety Program modules are complete: Inspections, Hazard Abatement, Training and Confined Space. The remaining modules are scheduled for delivery through fiscal 2027: Job Hazard Analysis, Medical Surveillance, Self-assessment, Respiratory Protection, Fall Protection, Operational Risk Management and Safety Committee.

Once fully implemented, the modules will help ensure that all safety information is captured to help support hazard mitigation and overall mishap prevention efforts.

The goal of the RMI system and the meeting is to prevent mishaps by improving data collection, transparency, analysis, and the overall safety culture within the Navy.

“The real goal of this program is mishap prevention,” said Tarsa. “Learning is lost when we don’t really understand the factors that lead up to an event.”