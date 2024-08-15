Pacific Partnership 2024 - 2 Concludes Second Mission Stop In Legazpi, Philippines

In a collaborative effort between Australia, Japan, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, United Kingdom and the United States, PP24-2 participants held basic first aid workshops for 98 members of the community, taught health and music fundamentals to 2,776 local students, facilitated training for search and rescue professionals and K-9’s, organized a multinational conference with faith community leaders, provided free spay and neuter clinics including rabies vaccinations for 281 cats and dogs, performed eight public concerts for approx. 7,500 people with the Philippine Navy Seabees Band, and renovated a building at Legazpi Port Elementary School.

The Pacific Partnership team also worked with the Legazpi City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to test the city’s tsunami response plan for the first time.

“Pacific Partnership brings nations together to prepare in calm to respond in crisis,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, PP24-2 mission commander. “Multilateral efforts with the local government and military representatives alike are crucial to laying the groundwork for Indo-Pacific disaster response preparedness, maritime security and stability.”

The largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific, Pacific Partnership enables participants, including U.S. and Filipino personnel, to work together to enhance disaster response capabilities and foster new and enduring friendships.

In addition to mission leadership, the Legazpi City Mayor Carmen Geraldine B. Rosal and Philippine Army Lt. Gen. Facundo Palafox, commander Southern Luzon Command also attended the closing ceremony.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude for the services and projects you have shared with us and our community,” said Mayor Rosal. “Our collaboration is a testament that we can do great things if we put our efforts together for the benefit of the people.”

Born out of the devastation brought by the December 2004 tsunami that swept through parts of South and Southeast Asia, Pacific Partnership began as a military-led humanitarian response to one of the world’s most catastrophic natural disasters. Building on the success and goodwill of this operation the U.S. helped spearhead the inaugural Pacific Partnership mission in 2006. This mission leveraged partner nation militaries and Non-Governmental Organizations proficiencies to expand disaster relief capacity in Bangladesh, Indonesia, the Philippines and Timor-Leste.

The Pacific Partnership mission brings a unique opportunity for collaboration and cooperation to the Indo-Pacific in a deliberate, sustainable, and transparent way by working to enhance the knowledge, experience, and capacity of all participants.

“Building upon the success of last year's Pacific Partnership, we have strengthened our collaboration, expanded our capabilities and deepened our commitment to regional resilience,” said Lt. Gen. Facundo Palafox, commander Southern Luzon Command. “This year’s progress is a clear reflection of our dedication to enhancing the partnerships that are essential to our collective security and humanitarian efforts in the Indo-Pacific region.”

The United States stands ready to assist when called upon and continuously demonstrates its commitment to the region. Recent relief efforts include the 2023 volcanic eruption in Papua New Guinea, 2022 volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga, 2018 Super Typhoon Yutu relief efforts in Northern Mariana Islands, 2016 earthquake relief efforts in New Zealand, 2013 relief efforts in the Philippines for Operation Damayan in the wake of Super Typhoon Haiyan, and 2011 relief efforts during Operation Tomodachi in Japan following the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami.

Pacific Partnership 2024-2 will conduct mission stops in Vietnam and the Federal States of Micronesia.

For more information about Pacific Partnership visit, www.clwp.navy.mil/Pacific-Partnership.

