From reactive to proactive: Traffic safety at TxDOT

Aug. 15, 2024

By Tila Grant

DALLAS — When Gregory Hunter and his colleague Bernadine Moore retired from their long careers in law enforcement and joined TxDOT, they brought with them a wealth of experience in crash reconstruction and traffic safety.

After spending decades responding to the tragic aftermath of traffic crashes, the two veterans realized they could use their expertise to prevent crashes.

This realization led both Hunter, a former Garland Police Department officer, and his colleague Moore, who served with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Highway Patrol, to transition into proactive roles within TxDOT’s Traffic Safety Section.

Now, as traffic safety specialists for TxDOT in Dallas, they focus on preventing crashes before they happen.

The Traffic Safety Section, specifically the Behavioral Traffic Safety Division, manages a wide range of programs designed to enhance road safety across Texas. These include overseeing grants, community outreach and participating in statewide campaigns.

The grants handled by the department are diverse, ranging from the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, which reimburses local law enforcement for overtime activities aimed at reducing crashes, to various other initiatives like the Click-it-or-Ticket and Operation Slowdown campaigns.

Each grant proposal is meticulously assessed using the SMART principle—a guideline that ensures objectives are specific, measurable, action-oriented, realistic and time-framed. These criteria are crucial in defining the efficiency and effectiveness of each project, ensuring that they align with the overarching goal of reducing traffic-related injuries and fatalities.

The department's impact is far-reaching with an average of 591 grants approved annually. Each project, whether it focuses on impaired driving, occupant protection, or pedestrian safety, is a step toward making Texas roads safer for everyone.

"We are very proud of all the grants the state has entrusted under our supervision," Hunter said.

Reflecting on their journey from law enforcement officers to traffic safety specialists, both Hunter and Moore are driven by a deep commitment to preventing the kind of tragedies they once investigated. Their work is not just about managing grants, it's about saving lives and making Texas a safer place to drive.

The dedication of these two former law enforcement officers is a testament to the importance of experience and expertise in traffic safety.