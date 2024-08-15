Submit Release
TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to sign landmark retail crime legislation in Bay Area

SAN JOSE – Tomorrow morning, Governor Gavin Newsom – joined by Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire, Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, law enforcement leaders, representatives of retail associations, and local and state elected officials – will be in San Jose to sign groundbreaking legislation aimed at combating retail crime in California.

WHEN: Friday, August 16 at 10 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page.

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than 7 a.m., August 16. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.

