DNR celebrates building’s 90th anniversary and Smokey’s 80th birthday at State Fair exhibit (published August 15, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ building and surrounding grounds at the Minnesota State Fair (which runs from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2) will feature new musicians, presentations and activities, in addition to popular attractions from previous years.

The Minnesota DNR’s iconic State Fair log building opened 90 years ago in 1934, and its park-like location provides fairgoers with a unique opportunity to experience the outdoors among State Fair carnival rides and food stands.

Some of the activities visitors can enjoy at the Minnesota DNR building and surrounding grounds include:

Viewing displays highlighting how the $150 million Get out MORE investments will help ensure Minnesotans of all abilities and interests enjoy a world-class recreation system, whatever outdoor experience they choose

Visiting an outdoor fish pond and listening to a talk about Minnesota fish

Shopping at the Parks and Trails Nature Store

Asking DNR staff questions

Learning about outdoor recreation opportunities

Enjoying music or a presentation at an outdoor stage

Taking a picture in front of giant butterfly wings or in a giant hiking boot

The Minnesota DNR’s building and surrounding grounds are located at the corner of Carnes Ave. and Nelson St. in Falcon Heights. The building is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily during the fair.

The Nature Store will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Visitors are reminded to bring a reusable bag for purchases.

New presentations:

Accessible Opportunities at Minnesota State Park: Aug. 22 at 1 and 3 p.m., DNR Volunteer Outdoor Stage

Learn about accessibility tools offered at Minnesota State Parks, including an all-terrain track chair demonstration live at the fair.

Smokey Bear 80th Birthday Celebration: Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., DNR Volunteer Outdoor Stage

Sing along with us as we help Smokey Bear celebrate his 80th birthday. Hear about Smokey’s history and learn Smokey’s five rules of wildfire prevention.

Smokey Bear Sing-Along: Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., DNR Volunteer Outdoor Stage

Sing and dance with Smokey Bear and his friends during this family-friendly event. Children will have fun and learn about fire safety and wildfire prevention.

Gillette Children’s Sports Prostheses, Aug. 25 at 3 p.m., DNR Volunteer Outdoor Stage

Join prosthetists from Gillette Children’s to learn more about devices to help kids enjoy the outdoors and sports.

State Record Fish Awards: Aug. 28 at 2 p.m., DNR Volunteer Outdoor Stage

This fun program will recognize anglers who established new state records for fish! New record holders will be invited to share their fishing story and will be presented with a plaque recognizing their state record.

Drive the Great River Road Month Kickoff Event: Aug. 29 at 3 p.m., DNR Volunteer Outdoor Stage

The Great River Road—a National Scenic Byway and All-American Road—follows the Mississippi River for nearly 3,000 miles through 10 states. Learn about the route and get ready to drive it during the month of September.

EagleCam Expert Panel: Aug. 30 at 3 p.m., DNR Volunteer Outdoor Stage

Join DNR Nongame Wildlife experts to learn more about the popular EagleCam.

New activities and attractions include invasive species arm band temporary tattoos, stone tic tac toe, fun photo ops, updated displays and new partner organizations on the Garden Stage.

New bands include

Potluck String Band (Americana/New Grass, Aug. 30)

Mixed Up (Cover band, Aug. 31)

Skunk Hollow (Folk/Americana, Sept. 1).

For more information and to find a complete schedule, visit the Minnesota DNR website.