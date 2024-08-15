FEMA Updates Application Procedures for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to Provide More Flexibility for Recovering Communities Nationwide and Protect Them Against Future Risks

WASHINGTON -- FEMA is increasing flexibility for one of its largest grant programs to make communities more resilient. Today, the agency is announcing a final rule that updates application procedures for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP). The HMGP Application Period Extension rule will give emergency management partners better opportunities to address high-level current and future risks to natural disasters.

“This change makes valuable resilience grant funding more accessible and is a result of us listening directly to local, state, tribal and territorial governments around the nation,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “We understood that barriers existed for our partners accessing HMGP dollars while they were also working to recover from devastating climate events. These changes will reduce these barriers and empower communities to access even more critical resiliency funding so they can become more resilient to the climate crisis.”

The final rule has four changes that FEMA is implementing and its effective immediately upon publication in the Federal Register on Aug. 15, 2024.

FEMA revised its regulations to extend the initial 12-month application period to 15-months. This offers additional time to submit complete quality applications meant to address the effects of climate change and other unmet community mitigation needs. In addition, FEMA increased its flexibility to provide extensions of the initial application period as follows:

If an applicant needs more time to submit applications, FEMA increased the amount of time to request extensions from 180 days to 240 days. This approval is granted at the FEMA regional level and can be in 30 to 120-day increments.

If an applicant needs more time beyond 240 days based on extenuating circumstances beyond their control, they can request additional time. FEMA will consider these requests on a case-by-case basis.

The fourth change with the final rule also gives the agency the option to re-open closed application periods to allow applicants to maximize the use of HMGP funding. This change is a response to comments FEMA received about the length of the application period and the inability to re-open the application period. This will give underserved communities -- often those who face the largest barrier in accessing HMGP -- more time to complete quality applications and meet FEMA eligibility criteria.

FEMA will consider re-opening the application periods and determine the lengths of these extensions upon receipt and evaluation of each request’s circumstances.

The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program provides funding to state, local, tribal and territorial governments so they can rebuild in a way that reduces disaster losses in their communities from events like extreme heat, wildfires, drought, hurricanes, earthquakes and flooding. This time-limited grant funding is available after a Presidentially declared disaster. Following such a declaration, a percentage of total expenditures on disaster relief -- primarily Public Assistance and Individual Assistance -- are made available for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

This rule applies to awards made under major disaster declarations declared on or after Aug. 15, 2024. It does not apply to the HMGP Post Fire program. For applications related to the HMGP Post Fire program, applicants should refer to the 2024 Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program and Policy Guide.

Adding more flexibility to Hazard Mitigation Grant Program highlights the importance of FEMA’s continued commitment to putting “people first” and helping communities, families and businesses build climate resilience. It also aligns with the 2024 FEMA Year of Resilience theme to build capacity to withstand tomorrow’s hazards.

Visit FEMA.gov for more information on this program.