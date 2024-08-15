MetaCene launches industry’s 1st ServerFi-inspired product CARRY, driving gaming innovation

Singapore, SG, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaCene announced the official launch of CARRY, the industry’s first product inspired by Yale University scholar's novel concept of “ServerFi,” which sparked great enthusiasm in the blockchain gaming sector, taking decentralized gaming economy and true asset ownership to new heights.

Redefining gaming Server Network

With a long-term vision to create an on-chain homeland for players worldwide, MetaCene first introduced the concept of Realms Server Network in its whitepaper, which was released in June. This network is designed to build an immersive virtual oasis that fosters gaming ecosystem diversity and interactivity.

Realms NFT is the core of MetaCene's game server network, offering holders a range of benefits, including asset allocation, user invitations, player co-creation, governance, and rewards. Through Realms NFT, MetaCene aims to redefine the pursuit of governance, creation, and innovation in Web3 gaming.

Building on this vision, MetaCene swiftly launched the CARRY system, the first interactive product transcending traditional game server economy, designed to produce ServerPass. This system allows players to enjoy the fun of mini-games while gaining a tangible understanding and appreciation of MetaCene’s native Server Network.

About CARRY & ServerPass- The prototype of ServerFi

Players can now interact with the MetaCene CARRY system via ServerPass, an exclusive, limited-edition NFT that is soul-bound and non-transferable. Owning a ServerPass NFT grants its holder access to MetaCene's in-game rewards and provides priority entry to the Realms Governance System.

By engaging in fun daily activities and lucky draws from a spin wheel encompassing prizes ranging from ETH, USDT, MetaCene governance token MAK and more, players can collect the nine elements essential for ServerPass NFT synthesis. A built-in P2P marketplace is also in place for element purchasing and trading to expedite the player's journey to ServerPass. The CARRY marketplace has features such as Lowest Price, Highest Price, and Recent Listings, providing players with convenient and efficient search options, enabling them to quickly find and acquire desired assets.

The design of CARRY is to give MetaCene ecosystem participants an intuitive and immersive feel of the upcoming Realms Server Network, where value is distributed among communities and flows freely across the network to fuel organic, sustainable growth. Meanwhile, incentives await the trailblazers – ServerPass holders are eligible to the exclusive CARRY prize pool, which will be dynamically distributed based on the network’s block generation cycle, the daily prize pool volume, and the total number of ServerPass NFTs minted.

Impact of innovation

Founded by a team of gaming veterans with entrepreneurial ethos, MetaCene is built to be at the forefront of blockchain gaming innovation. To leverage decentralization’s advantageous traits in gaming to the fullest, MetaCene’s Realm Server Network was conceived to tackle the challenges in conventional GameFi tokenomics, organically integrating the economy aspect of on-chain gaming into its worldview and gameplay, establishing a new mutually beneficial relationship and bond between the game and its players. The privatization of assets is a form of empowerment to the gaming community, and through rewards and incentives, to nurture players to be part of and contribute to the game’s ecological health.

With CARRY and Realms Server Network, MetaCene is reimagining the way gamers engage with the blockchain open world. MetaCene is poised to set a new standard for Web3 gaming by involving its community into in-game governance and co-creation. The game is set to unveil the Realms Server Network as the listing of its governance token MAK approaches, while the Gold Rush test continues to be a global sensation.





Caren Wang MetaCene caren.wang@metacene.io