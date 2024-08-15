RE: Middlebury Road Closure

The roadway has been reopened.

From: Cadorette, Kaylie M via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, August 15, 2024 3:02 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Middlebury Road Closure

Case Street is closed north bound starting at Quarry Rd, and south bound starting at Cobble Rd due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

