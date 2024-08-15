RE: Middlebury Road Closure
The roadway has been reopened.
Kaylie Cadorette
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster,VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX
From: Cadorette, Kaylie M via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, August 15, 2024 3:02 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Middlebury Road Closure
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Case Street is closed north bound starting at Quarry Rd, and south bound starting at Cobble Rd due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
