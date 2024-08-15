Submit Release
RE: Middlebury Road Closure

The roadway has been reopened.

 

Kaylie Cadorette
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster,VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX

 

From: Cadorette, Kaylie M via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, August 15, 2024 3:02 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Middlebury Road Closure

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

New Haven Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Case Street is closed north bound starting at Quarry Rd, and south bound starting at Cobble Rd due to a motor vehicle crash. 

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

