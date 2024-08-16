Swedish-Born Artist Sennie to Release Debut EP Featuring New Single "Water Lilies"

SENNIE - Water Lilies

GOTHENBURG, VASTRAGOTALAND, SWEDEN, August 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging artist Sennie , born and raised in Sweden, is poised to establish her unique sound and artistic identity with the release of her debut EP on August 16, 2024. The EP, available on all major streaming platforms, features her highly anticipated single, " Water Lilies ." This release marks a significant milestone in Sennie's musical journey, showcasing her distinctive talent as both a singer-songwriter and producer, and setting the tone for what listeners can expect from her in the future.Growing up in a musical family in Sweden, Sennie was surrounded by creativity from a young age. With a studio in her home, she began composing her own music at just five years old, a passion that has only grown stronger over the years. Now based in London, Sennie is further honing her craft while studying music at ICMP University in London.Sennie's music reflects her broad influences and personal approach to songwriting and production. Her new single, "Water Lilies," symbolizes strength and resilience, much like the flower that grows from muddy waters to bloom on the surface. The song combines delicate melodies with lyrics that capture this balance of grace and strength.In celebration of her EP release, Sennie will be performing live at Pustervik in Gothenburg on August 24, 2024. This event promises to be an intimate and memorable experience, offering fans the chance to hear her new music live for the first time.The official music video for "Water Lilies" is a creative collaboration between London-based videographer Hanna Franson and hair and makeup artist Mariia Usanova. Known for her urban and experimental avant-garde style, Franson brings a unique visual edge to the project. The video artfully explores contrasting elements—light and darkness, urban environments versus nature—while reflecting the song's core theme of reconnecting with oneself, as expressed in the lyrics of "Water Lilies." Franson's distinctive approach, combined with Usanova's styling, results in a visually compelling and emotionally resonant experience that captures the essence of the song. The video is available on YouTube now Sennie's journey from a young songwriter in Sweden to a rising star in London is a testament to her dedication and passion for music. With the release of her debut EP and her upcoming performance in Gothenburg, she is set to leave a lasting impression.For more information, press inquiries, or to request an interview with Sennie, please contact:Press Contact:Clarissa Löwenströmclarissalowenstroms@icloud.comAbout Sennie:Sennie is a Swedish-born singer-songwriter and producer currently based in London. With a lifelong passion for music, she draws from her deep-rooted musical upbringing and diverse experiences to create a sound that is uniquely her own. Her debut EP, featuring the single "Water Lilies," will be released on August 16, 2024

