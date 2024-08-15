ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Aug. 16-19) - Phoenix Area

Westbound I-10 closed

between Loop 202

(Santan Freeway)

and the I-17 “Split” interchange

near Sky Harbor Airport

from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(Aug. 19) for a traffic shift.

All westbound I-10 on-ramps between Loop 202 and I-17

(Split)

will be closed.

Note

:

Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and the westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue will close at 8 p.m. Friday

. Allow plenty of extra travel time.

Detours

: Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in Tempe to reach Sky Harbor Airport and the downtown Phoenix area.

Note

:

Drivers also can consider detouring on westbound/northbound Loop 202

(South Mountain Freeway

to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue

in west Phoenix. Westbound I-10 drivers traveling beyond the Phoenix area from the Tucson/Casa Grande area can use westbound I-8 to northbound SR 85 in Gila Bend to reach I-10 in Buckeye. For more information visit

i10BroadwayCurve.com