Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Greatest Second-Quarter Tourism Numbers in Florida History

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida welcomed a record-breaking 34.2 million visitors in the second quarter of 2024. This figure represents a 1.7% increase over the same period in 2023, setting a new all-time high for second-quarter visitation in the state’s history.

“Florida continues to set the standard as the top destination for tourists,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “These impressive numbers reflect the success of our efforts to prioritize public safety, freedom, and common-sense leadership. These priorities make the Free State of Florida a most appealing place to visit.”

Florida remains a top tourist destination, attracting 31.5 million domestic visitors in the second quarter of 2024, a 1.8% increase in domestic visitors from last year. Overseas visitation grew by 1.8% as well, with 2 million overseas travelers and an estimated 739,000 Canadians choosing Florida for vacation.

“Florida continues to be the destination of choice for millions of Americans and international visitors alike,” said Dana Young, President & CEO of VISIT FLORIDA. “Our success shows the results of the Governor’s freedom-first policies, VISIT FLORIDA’s strategic marketing efforts, and the undeniable beauty of Florida. Moving forward, we will continue to leverage our strengths to ensure that Florida remains the top destination for travelers worldwide.”

Highlights from VISIT FLORIDA’s Quarter 2 visitation estimates include:

Preliminary estimates indicate that 34.2 million total visitors (in-person trips) traveled to Florida in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, a +1.7% increase from Q2 2023. Domestic visitors accounted for 92.1% of the total, while overseas visitors accounted for 5.8% and Canadian visitors accounted for 2.2%.

The preliminary air/non-air ration for domestic visitors in Q2 2024 is estimated at 38.1% / 61.9%, the highest air ratio for a second quarter since 2016.

Total enplanements at 19 Florida airports totaled 29.2 million in Q2 2024, an increase of +5.0% from Q2 2023. Orlando was the busiest airport in the state with 7.5 million enplanements (+0.9%), followed by Miami with 7.1 million (+9.3%). Panama City (+20.1%) and Tallahassee (+16.6%) saw the fastest growth in enplanements statewide.

Room demand at Florida hotels increased by +0.9% in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023.

As tourism to Florida continues to soar to new heights, these record-breaking figures underscore the state’s unwavering appeal. With unparalleled natural beauty, world-class attractions, and a commitment to freedom, Florida remains a beacon for travelers seeking unforgettable experiences.

