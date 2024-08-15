Minnesota Reaches 20-Year Mark of PBIS Implementation (8/15/24)
MDE Recognizes Schools, Districts for Sustaining PBIS Implementation Over Time
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) is proud to announce that 78 schools representing 37 districts, along with three districts coordinating school implementation, have been recognized for their sustained commitment to Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS). These schools and districts have demonstrated exceptional leadership in improving school climate, engaging the community, and increasing student achievement.
Minnesota Statutes 2023, section 122A.627 defines PBIS as an evidence-based framework for preventing problem behavior, providing instruction and support for positive and prosocial behaviors, and supporting the social, emotional, and behavioral needs of all students. For two decades, Minnesota schools and districts have embraced PBIS as a strategy to create positive and supportive learning environments. This year’s honorees exemplify the dedication and perseverance required to implement and sustain PBIS over time.
Commissioner Willie Jett honored the schools and districts at the PBIS Summer Institute and Recognition Ceremony today. Several presenters shared their success stories and insights on implementing PBIS.
About PBIS
PBIS is a multi-tiered framework that focuses on preventing problem behavior, teaching and reinforcing positive behaviors, and providing intensive interventions for students with more significant needs. By creating a positive school climate and culture, PBIS has been shown to improve student outcomes, reduce disciplinary incidents, and increase student engagement.
Schools
Northern Minnesota Region – 43 Total Schools
- Apollo High School – St. Cloud Area School District 742
- Cambridge Intermediate School ─ Cambridge-Isanti Schools
- Cambridge-Isanti High School ─ Cambridge-Isanti Schools
- Cambridge Middle School ─ Cambridge-Isanti Schools
- Cambridge Primary School ─ Cambridge-Isanti Schools
- Clearview Elementary ─ St. Cloud Area School District 742
- Cohasset Elementary School ─ Grand Rapids Public School District
- Discovery Community Elementary School ─ St. Cloud Area School District 742
- Foley Elementary School ─ Foley Public Schools
- Independence Elementary STEM ─ Big Lake Schools
- Isanti Intermediate School & C-I STEAM School ─ Cambridge-Isanti Schools
- Isanti Middle School ─ Cambridge-Isanti Schools
- Isanti Primary School ─ Cambridge-Isanti Schools
- Ivan Sand Community Middle & High School ─ ISD 728-Elk River Area Schools
- Katherine Johnson Education Center ─ St. Cloud Area School District 742
- Kennedy Community School ─ St. Cloud Area School District 742
- King Elementary ─ Deer River Public Schools
- Lake Park Audubon Elementary School ─ Lake Park Audubon School District 2889
- Liberty Elementary School ─ Big Lake Schools
- Lincoln Elementary School ─ St. Cloud Area School District 742
- Meadowvale Elementary ─ ISD 728-Elk River Area Schools
- Mississippi Heights Elementary School ─ Sauk Rapids-Rice Schools ISD 47
- North Junior High ─ St. Cloud Area School District 742
- Oak Hill Community School ─ St. Cloud Area School District 742
- Ogilvie Elementary School ─ Ogilvie Public Schools
- Otsego Elementary School ─ ISD 728-Elk River Area Schools
- Pine River-Backus Elementary School ─ Pine River-Backus School District
- Pleasantview Elementary School ─ Sauk Rapids-Rice Schools ISD 47
- Parker Elementary ─ ISD 728-Elk River Area Schools
- Prairie View Elementary ─ ISD 728-Elk River Area Schools
- Princeton Intermediate School ─ ISD 477-Princeton Public Schools
- Rice Elementary School ─ Sauk Rapids-Rice Schools ISD 47
- Rogers Elementary ─ ISD 728-Elk River Area Schools
- Rogers Middle School ─ ISD 728-Elk River Area Schools
- South Junior High ─ St. Cloud Area School District 742
- Talahi Elementary ─ St. Cloud Area School District 742
- Tech High School ─ St. Cloud Area School District 742
- Twin Lakes Elementary ─ ISD 728-Elk River Area Schools
- VandenBerge Middle School ─ ISD 728-Elk River Area Schools
- Washington Elementary ─ Cloquet Public Schools
- Westwood Elementary ─ ISD 728-Elk River Area Schools
- Westwood Elementary School ─ St. Cloud Area School District 742
- Zimmerman Middle/High School ─ ISD 728-Elk River Area Schools
Metro Twin Cities Region – 20 Total Schools
- 279Online ─ Osseo Area School District 279
- Basswood Elementary ─ Osseo Area School District 279
- Birch Grove Elementary School for the Arts ─ Osseo Area School District 279
- Bloomington Transition Center ─ Bloomington Public Schools
- Chanhassen High School ─ Eastern Carver County Public Schools
- Cologne Academy ─ Cologne Academy
- Edinbrook Elementary ─ Osseo Area School District 279
- Forest Hills Elementary ─ Eden Prairie Public Schools
- Hidden Oaks Middle School ─ Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools
- Hilltop Primary ─ Westonka Public Schools
- Laketown Elementary ─ Waconia Public Schools
- North View Middle School ─ Osseo Area School District 279
- Oak Point Elementary ─ Eden Prairie Public Schools
- Osseo Area Learning Center ─ Osseo Area School District 279
- Rice Lake Elementary ─ Centennial Public Schools
- Robert Boeckman Middle School ─ Farmington Area Public Schools
- Simley High School ─ Inver Grove Heights Schools
- Sojourner Truth Academy ─ Sojourner Truth Academy
- Thomas Lake Elementary ─ Rosemount-Eagan-Apple Valley
- Twin Oaks Middle School ─ Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools
Southern Minnesota Region – 15 Total Schools
- Fulda Elementary ─ Fulda Public Schools
- Goodview Elementary School ─ Winona Area Public Schools
- I.J. Holton Intermediate School ─ Austin Public School District
- Jefferson Elementary School ─ Winona Area Public Schools
- Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School ─ Kasson-Mantorville School District
- La Crescent-Hokah Elementary ─ La Crescent-Hokah School District
- Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Secondary School ─ Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
- Mankato East High School ─ Mankato Area Public Schools
- Sibley East Elementary ─ Sibley East Public Schools
- Sumner Elementary School ─ Austin Public School District
- TEAM Academy ─ TEAM Academy
- Tri-City United Le Center K-8 ─ Tri-City United
- Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School ─ Winona Area Public Schools
- Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Elementary ─ Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School District
- Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School-Morristown 5-8 ─ Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School District
Districts
Three Districts Recognized for Sustaining Exemplar District
Capacity Criteria includes 60% or more schools within the district meeting fidelity of implementation and does not require including Special Programs and/or Early Childhood Programming.
- Cambridge-Isanti Schools
- ISD 728-Elk River Area Schools
- St. Cloud Area School District 742
Please contact MDE.PBIS@state.mn.us with any questions.
