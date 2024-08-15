Minnesota Reaches 20-Year Mark of PBIS Implementation (8/15/24)

MDE Recognizes Schools, Districts for Sustaining PBIS Implementation Over Time

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) is proud to announce that 78 schools representing 37 districts, along with three districts coordinating school implementation, have been recognized for their sustained commitment to Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS). These schools and districts have demonstrated exceptional leadership in improving school climate, engaging the community, and increasing student achievement.

Minnesota Statutes 2023, section 122A.627 defines PBIS as an evidence-based framework for preventing problem behavior, providing instruction and support for positive and prosocial behaviors, and supporting the social, emotional, and behavioral needs of all students. For two decades, Minnesota schools and districts have embraced PBIS as a strategy to create positive and supportive learning environments. This year’s honorees exemplify the dedication and perseverance required to implement and sustain PBIS over time.

Commissioner Willie Jett honored the schools and districts at the PBIS Summer Institute and Recognition Ceremony today. Several presenters shared their success stories and insights on implementing PBIS.

About PBIS

PBIS is a multi-tiered framework that focuses on preventing problem behavior, teaching and reinforcing positive behaviors, and providing intensive interventions for students with more significant needs. By creating a positive school climate and culture, PBIS has been shown to improve student outcomes, reduce disciplinary incidents, and increase student engagement.

Districts

Three Districts Recognized for Sustaining Exemplar District

Capacity Criteria includes 60% or more schools within the district meeting fidelity of implementation and does not require including Special Programs and/or Early Childhood Programming.

Cambridge-Isanti Schools

ISD 728-Elk River Area Schools

St. Cloud Area School District 742

