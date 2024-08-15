Repaving Work to Close Lanes in Madison

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting lane closures in Davidson County on Old Hickory Boulevard (SR 45) at the intersection of Gallatin Pike (US 31E/SR 6).

Crews with Jones Bros. Construction will conduct continuous lane closures at the intersection beginning Friday, August 16 at 8 p.m. until Monday, August 19 at 5 a.m. At least two lanes will remain open in both directions. This work to remove concrete and repave the intersection is expected to continue over the next six weeks.

The work is included in TDOT’s 3-Year Pavement Plan (FY24-26) made possible by additional funding through the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023. The Department is committed to providing reliable and durable pavements on our roadway infrastructure.

All work is weather-dependent. Drivers are urged to slow down and allow for extra time to travel through the area.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

