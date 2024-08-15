Another Success Story for Waxing Leader Sugar Sugar- St. Johns, Florida

St John's has so warmly welcomed Sugar Sugar Sugar Sugar St John's is All Things Clean Beauty St John's clients have been astounded with the lack of pain in Sugar Sugar's waxing (sugaring)

More than Just Bikini Waxing and Brazilian Sugaring, Sugar Sugar's Proprietary Products are Bringing Comprehensive Solutions to St Johns and Saint Augustine

Local residents, businesses, and community organizations have been incredibly supportive. The area’s demographics align perfectly with our target clientele” — Melissa Coon Sugar Sugar St Johns

ST JOHNS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar Sugar™, the leading name in organic beauty services, is thriving in its newest location in St. Johns, Florida. Renowned for pioneering sugaring hair removal—often referred to as "sugar waxing"—Sugar Sugar™ continues its strategic growth across the United States. The studio is conveniently located at 105 Nature Walk Parkway Unit 107, St. Augustine, FL 32092, perfectly positioned within the vibrant St. Johns community.

At the forefront of clean beauty services, Sugar Sugar St. Johns offers its exceptional range of products and services, including waxing (sugaring), organic airbrush spray tanning, and vegan facials. Although a beauty brand, Sugar Sugar is built on a solid foundation of science and technology, continually innovating and refining its offerings based on rigorous research. The St. Johns market and clients have been thrilled with their experience.

“So far, the community has fallen in love with all things Sugar Sugar,” said Melissa Coon, owner of Sugar Sugar St. Johns. “Local residents, businesses, and community organizations have been incredibly supportive. The area’s demographics align perfectly with our target clientele—a blend of families, young professionals, and health-conscious individuals. It’s a thriving community, and I’m glad to contribute to its wellness with bikini waxing (sugaring), airbrush spray tanning, and our organic facials. The local community always shows up for their fellow small business owners, providing tremendous support.”

Coon brings a wealth of experience from her extensive career in business management, transitioning into her passion—the beauty industry. She focuses on natural, women-centered services and highlights the advantages of Sugar Sugar’s proprietary organic product line, which includes expert facial treatments and airbrush spray tans designed to provide clients with superior, organic beauty solutions. “Sugar Sugar™ is transforming the beauty landscape by offering one client at a time.”

“North Florida’s dynamic and rapidly growing market has been a perfect fit for Sugar Sugar,” said Amber Harings, Director of Operations for Sugar Sugar™. “St. Johns, with its family-friendly community and emphasis on a healthy lifestyle, is ideal for our proprietary facials, spray tanning, and sugar waxing. Melissa’s dedication to community involvement made her the perfect fit. Her work, location, and team have all been incredible.”

Harings continued, “One of the best parts of this business is finding women with differing backgrounds and experiences and helping them utilize their skills in the ways they are most comfortable. We've been so thrilled and impressed with Melissa. Her business is doing incredibly well.”

About Sugar Sugar™

Sugar Sugar™ is a leading franchise in the organic beauty industry, specializing in sugaring hair removal, skincare, airbrush tanning, and brow shaping. Dedicated to clean beauty and sustainable practices, Sugar Sugar™ offers clients natural, eco-friendly alternatives to traditional beauty services. For more information, visit www.MySugarSugar.com.