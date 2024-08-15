Global Logistics Service Provider Supports U.S. Manufacturers Export

R.L. Swearer Company is a veteran run transportation, logistics, and trade services provider in Pittsburgh, PA that offers services in the Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh area. The company specializes in freight forwarding, moving a product from the manufacture to the buyer or distributor. This is a vital portion of the export process because manufacturers rely on freight forwarders to move product safely and to ensure it gets to the destination on time. R.L. Swearer was founded in 1915 and today has 35 employees and more than 500 clients, helping reinforce “Made in USA” products around the world.

Between 2020 and 2023, the number of exports that R.L. Swearer handled for their clients increased significantly. Not only did R.L. Swearer manage to continue supporting their clients during the pandemic, but they were able to increase exports by an impressive 49%, also due to many hours of training, education, and counseling that company President Chas Watson and the team at R.L. Swearer provided to help their customers and local businesses understand the complexities of the global market. Alongside the U.S. Commercial Service, R.L Swearer continues helping local businesses by teaching them about exporting.

“This growth is due in no small part to the many hours that company President Chas Watson and the team at R.L. Swearer volunteer to provide training, education, and counseling to help their customers and local businesses understand and navigate the complexities of the global market.” - U.S. Representative Chris DeLuzio (PA-17)

In 2024, R.L. Swearer was recognized with a President’s “E” Award for Export Service. The President’s “E” Award is the highest distinction for U.S. exporters and those who serve them and is a testament to the work R.L. Swearer has done to support U.S. manufacturers and exporters’ growth through increased international sales.

Company Location: Pittsburgh, PA, Cincinnati and Cleveland, OH

Company Website: https://www.rlswearer.com/

Local Office: Pittsburgh, PA

Trade Specialist: Ryan.Russell@trade.gov