MDC Aug. 29 virtual program to focus on archery maintenance

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Today’s archery enthusiast has many options when it comes to equipment. Whether you’re a bow hunter or a recreational target shooter, knowing what type of bow you need and how to keep your equipment in good working order is a key to successful shooting.

People who are interested in learning more about bow selection and equipment maintenance should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Learning Archery: Bow Maintenance” on Aug. 29. This free program will be from 6-7:30 p.m. and is being taught by the staff at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/199349

At this program, MDC Community Education Assistant Stacy Wheatley will discuss the fundamentals of purchasing a bow and caring for a bow and other archery equipment. Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

