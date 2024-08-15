Cowboy Law Group: Chris H. Warren’s Law Firm Launches Rebrand

The Woodlands, TX – Leading attorney Chris H. Warren is excited to announce the recent rebranding of his law firm to the Cowboy Law Group. This rebranding reflects the firm’s commitment to embodying the spirit of resilience, strength, and advocacy that is synonymous with the cowboy ethos.

With over 22 years of courtroom litigation experience, Chris H. Warren and his team continue to provide exceptional legal services in family law, juvenile law, and criminal defense. The rebranding aims to enhance the firm’s identity and better connect with clients in The Woodlands, TX, and beyond.

“Rebranding to Cowboy Law Group is more than just a name change; it’s a reflection of our dedication to standing up for our clients with the same tenacity and integrity that define the cowboy spirit,” said Chris H. Warren, founder of Cowboy Law Group. “This new identity allows us to better represent our commitment to providing robust legal defense and support to families and individuals in our community. We are excited about this new chapter and the opportunity to serve our clients under the Cowboy Law Group banner.”

The dedicated and compassionate attorneys at Cowboy Law Group ensure that clients receive the highest standard of legal support by providing 24/7 availability, a steadfast commitment to protecting clients’ rights, and aggressively fighting for their future.

With a deep understanding of the legal challenges clients face, the trusted counselors deliver tailored advice and unwavering criminal or juvenile defense services that suit each individual’s specific needs and situation.

Some of the criminal defense services offered by Cowboy Law Group include:

Gun Charges: Well-versed in Texas gun laws and with a proven track record of successfully defending clients against various firearms-related offenses, the top law firm will thoroughly investigate the circumstances and provide premier legal defense for illegal possession, unlawful discharge, or using a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Drug Crimes: Cowboy Law Group understands the severe consequences that can arise from drug crime charges. The firm’s experienced team of attorneys is dedicated to defending clients accused of various drug offenses, including possession, distribution, and trafficking. They meticulously examine each case, scrutinizing the evidence for any inconsistencies or violations of clients’ rights.

Murder Defense: From conducting in-depth investigations to gathering evidence and working with experts to build a strong defense, seasoned criminal defense attorneys bring extensive experience and a deep understanding of the legal complexities involved in murder cases. Cowboy Law Group offers robust defense services for those facing the most serious charges.

Whether individuals are facing serious criminal charges or navigating the complexities of juvenile law, Cowboy Law Group’s unique blend of legal grit and authentic cowboy spirit ensures that clients receive the strongest possible representation.

Cowboy Law Group encourages prospective clients to contact a member of its professional team today for a free case review and advice on how to achieve the best possible outcome for their case.

Formerly, Chris H. Warren’s law firm, Cowboy Law Group, is a leading law firm committed to providing top-notch criminal defense and juvenile defense services, such as murder defense, theft defense, assault defense, and drug crime defense through leveraging its expert team’s dedication, expertise, and relentless drive to achieve the best outcomes for clients and their families.

