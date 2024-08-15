Burgum releases statement on passing of state Rep. Randy Schobinger of Minot

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today regarding the passing of state Rep. Randy Schobinger of Minot, who died Tuesday, Aug. 13, at age 54 at his home in Delano, Tenn. Schobinger served in the North Dakota Senate from 1994 to 2006 and in the state House of Representatives from 2016 to 2024. He announced in January that he would not seek re-election.

"Rep. Schobinger served the citizens of North Dakota and the Minot area for two decades with dedication, a passion for public service and a measured approach that earned him the respect of his legislative colleagues," Burgum said. “His support and advocacy for Minot flood control, hub city funding, higher education, tax relief, corrections and rehabilitation – including a new women’s facility – and other initiatives will continue to benefit North Dakotans for many years to come. Kathryn and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to his family, friends and fellow legislators.”