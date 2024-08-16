Brandywine Cares Launches CareerProsper 3.0: A Training Program for Aspiring Managers and Career Transitioners
CareerProsper 3.0 offers essential management, financial literacy, and AI job search skills for career advancement and transition.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandywine Cares is excited to announce the launch of CareerProsper 3.0, a dynamic six-week program designed to empower individuals with the skills, knowledge, and financial acumen needed to advance their careers into management roles or successfully transition into new career paths.
Building on the success of the first two cohorts, CareerProsper 3.0 will feature in-depth training sessions focused on essential management skills, career transitions, and financial literacy. The program is tailored for individuals with at least two years of professional experience who are eager to grow into leadership roles or explore new career opportunities.
“The need for comprehensive training that combines professional development with financial education has never been more critical,” said Tamara Allen, Workforce Development Director at Brandywine Cares. “CareerProsper 3.0 is about equipping individuals with the practical tools they need to not only advance in their careers but also to make informed financial decisions that will support their long-term goals.”
Program Highlights:
Establishing Foundations: Participants will set clear career goals and begin building the financial knowledge required to support their ambitions.
Developing Essential Skills: Focused training on the critical management and transition skills needed to excel in new roles.
Understanding Financial Strategies: Education on key financial concepts, including HR benefits, to enhance career growth.
Networking, Engagement and Corporate Culture: Strategies for building professional networks,engaging effectively within communities.
Job Search & Advancement with AI: Techniques for job search, resume building, and interview preparation, with insights on leveraging AI tools.
The program culminates in a Closing Ceremony featuring keynote speaker Dr. Mora Pressley, PhD, a renowned expert in educational consulting. Dr. Pressley’s address will inspire participants to continue their journey toward professional and personal growth.
Major Contributors:
This program is supported by Consolidated Credit, with substantial assistance from Bank of America. Consolidated Credit will deliver in-depth lessons on personal finance, while Bank of America will provide further insights into personal financial wellness and banking products. Their contributions are instrumental in equipping participants with the financial literacy needed to succeed.
Register Today!
Whether you're an individual eager to advance your career, an employer looking to empower your workforce, or a community-based organization identifying potential leaders among your clients, CareerProsper 3.0 is your gateway to success. Spaces are limited, so secure your spot now.
Individuals: Take control of your career path and financial future by joining a program designed to elevate your professional potential.
Employers: Refer your ambitious employees to this training to help them grow into management roles and contribute more effectively to your organization.
Community-Based Organizations: Identify and refer clients who have the drive and potential to succeed, offering them a chance to transform their careers and lives.
About Brandywine Cares:
Brandywine Cares is dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through comprehensive workforce development programs. Our mission is to provide the tools and resources necessary for individuals to achieve their professional and financial goals.
For more information, contact:
Maylis de Lacoste
Email: info@brandywinecares.org
Maylis de Lacoste
Brandywine Cares
+1 917-526-9742
