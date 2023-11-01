Marquis Homes announces that it has taken over the vertical construction of the last 48 units at Sawyer's Preserve

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marquis Homes is excited to announce that it has taken over the vertical construction of the last 48 units at Sawyer's Preserve , a Build-for-Rent community in Jacksonville, Florida.On Tuesday, September 26th, 2023, the groundbreaking ceremony took place to celebrate the launch of Marquis Homes’ vertical construction at Sawyers Preserve. These 48 homes are part of Marquis Homes’ mission to help fix the current shortage of homes in the US by building affordable high-quality rental homes.Sawyer's Preserve is a 214-townhome community located in the Jacksonville MSA. Sawyers’ infill location along the Atlantic Coast provides residents with prime access to employment centers and leisure activities at the beach within 10 and 30 minutes, respectively. Aside from robust population density, the area surrounding Sawyer's Preserve is expected to see household formation rates of ~1% per year, compared to 0.5% for the national average.Marquis, an affiliate of Lafayette Real Estate (“Lafayette”), has grown in the last 12 months and is now fully enabled to execute on Lafayette's pipeline comprising hundreds of single-family homes to be built over the next 36 months.Jason Besse, Head of BFR at Marquis Homes, expressed his excitement about Sawyer's Preserve, mentioning that it is a perfect product for Lafayette to invest in, for Marquis to build, and for Brandywine to manage. He also extended his gratitude to the Northeast Florida Builders Association (NEFBA) for their warm reception during the groundbreaking ceremony.Marquis Homes was established in 2022 to enhance Lafayette’s collaboration with its homebuilder partners but also to internalize the entitlement, development, and construction of Build-for-Rent communities that Lafayette is investing in. Through vertical integration, Lafayette and Marquis Homes combine an investor mindset with development and construction expertise.About Lafayette: Lafayette was founded in 2011 as one of the first institutional investors in the Single-Family Rental asset class. They are a vertically integrated asset manager, with property management (Brandywine Homes) and homebuilding (Marquis Homes) operations, focused on addressing the shortage of homes in the US by developing and acquiring professionally managed, high-quality single-family rental homes. Today, Lafayette manages approximately $1bn in real estate assets across a portfolio of ~4,000 single-family homes located primarily in high-growth Southeastern states.For more details about Marquis Homes, please visit their website at https://marquishomes.com/ For media inquiries, please contact: