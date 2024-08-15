EGC Group Makes 2024 Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

EGC Group, the New York-based marketing, media & creative agency, has been listed as one of the fastest-growing private firms in America on the 2024 Inc. 5000.

This honor is a testament to our team and our clients. Together, we share an unwavering commitment to innovation and a dedication to thrive, no matter the challenge.” — Nicole Penn, EGC Group’s CEO