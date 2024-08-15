TDEC, Office of Outdoor Recreation Announce $21 Million in Parks & Recreation Grants

“Communities across the state need resources to provide Tennesseans with excellent recreational opportunities, and these grants support those projects,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner for the Bureau of Conservation at TDEC. “The grants and local teamwork our Tennessee legislators established in this funding program will continue to support many exciting new features at the local level.”

“The LPRF program is a critical resource that the Office of Outdoor Recreation manages to help expand access to recreational opportunities in our local communities,” said Brian Clifford, director of the Office of Outdoor Recreation. “These grants directly contribute to improving the quality of life, health, and economy in our cities and counties.”

The LPRF program provides state funding to match local government investments for recreation projects and the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. All grant projects must be on publicly owned land.

The state’s Office of Outdoor Recreation today announced $21,017,000 in grants from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) for 27 communities across the state. The office is housed in the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

Grant Details

Town of Arlington

Installation of sports field lights at the existing multi-purpose fields at Forrest Street Park.

City of Bartlett

Construction of a new restroom and concession building to replace the existing structure, accessible pathways to connect all of the park amenities, accessible playground, and renovation and expansion of parking at Shadowland Park.

Town of Bean Station

Upgrades to the existing playground area, parking, and two ballfields at City Park.

City of Blaine

Milling/resurfacing of the parking lot, striping and accessible parking, signage, park benches, and fence toppers for the ballfield at City Park.

Town of Dandridge

Playground, restroom building, access paths, a shade structure, accessible parking and pickleball courts at Field of Dreams Playground.

City of Erin

Playground safety surfacing and accessibility upgrades at Betsy Ligon Park and Hensley Park.

City of Harriman

Improvements at the Community Center will include new flooring for the gymnasium, an HVAC system, and parking lot paving. Improvements at Riverfront Park will include Phase I of the installation of new trail lighting.

City of Hendersonville

Pavilions, trails, event barn, welcome center, parking, nature playground at Heritage Park.

Houston County

Renovation of Armory into a multipurpose Community Center.

City of Kingsport

Brickyard Park development of bike trails to include skills areas and natural surface trails and construction of a lighted parking lot expansion and accessibility.

Bays Mountain Park renovation of the lower level of the Nature Center, accessible pathway to event terrace, and a new otter habitat with accessible viewing and pathways.

City of Lebanon

Replace existing wading pool with 6,000-sq.-ft. splashpad, accessible parking and pathways at Don Fox Park.

Madison County

Pugh Bourne Park accessibility upgrades, paving of the parking areas, accessible splashpad, and community activity building. H. Leroy Pope Park – accessibility upgrades and paving of the parking areas. Eva Mae Greer/Van Lawson Talley Park – new park to include accessible playgrounds, accessible picnic pavilion, restroom facility, parking area, security features, and amenities. Godwin Park – restroom facility, paved parking area and entry road, and pavilion. Beech Bluff Recreation Center – accessible playground, pavilion, and amenities.

City of McMinnville

A pavilion, paving of entrance, drive and parking lot, accessible paths, resurfacing of a multi-sport playing court, and kayak/boat ramp to access Barren Fork at Rocket Park.

City of Milan

Restrooms, concessions, and press-box structure, accessible pathways, and replacement of lighting on a ballfield at City Park.

Town of Nolensville

Pickleball/tennis court, basketball court, restroom building, multi-purpose field, parking, and walking trail at Sunset Park.

City of Norris

Redevelopment of tennis courts into a new complex to including a tennis court, pickle ball courts, and a new outdoor basketball court, upgrades to the existing restroom, parking, and accessible pathways at Memorial Park.

Town of Oliver Springs

Accessible pathways to the ballfields, concrete pads for the bleachers, and accessible seating areas, and LED security light replacements at Arrowhead Park.

City of Rocky Top

Upgrade of the existing restroom facility, replacement of bleacher structure, with a press box on top, and accessibility features at Community Center Park.

Town of Saltillo

Accessible playground and surface material at City Park.

City of Selmer

Rehabilitation of basketball and tennis courts, restroom, and accessible pathways at City Park.

City of Shelbyville

Phase I expansion at H.V. Griffin Park.

Town of Tennessee Ridge

Accessibility upgrades including parking, access paths, playground safety surfacing, and playground border at City Park.

Town of Thompson's Station

Inclusive playground at Sara Benson Park.

City of Tiptonville

Renovation of Armory into a Multipurpose Community Center, baseball Field renovation and parking lot resurfaced.

City of Trenton

Revitalization Phase 1 – ballfield renovations/upgrades, drainage, restroom/concession facility, playground, pavilion, walking trail repairs, and splash pad at Shady Acres Park.

City of White House

Parking lot for dog park, renovate concession stand at baseball/softball quad, storage and meeting room building, shade structure, tennis courts, and site amenities at Municipal Park.

Williamson County

Osburn Park – construction of a paved, accessible walking trail, accessible parking lot spaces, pavilions, playground, park lighting, multi-purpose playing courts, blueway access point, and site amenities. Castle Park – construction of an equestrian arenas, driveway, parking areas, seating arena, concessions/restroom, and a pavilion.

For more information about the LPRF program and how to apply, visit: https://www.tn.gov/environment/outdoorrec.html