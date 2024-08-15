All Things Judicial Features an Interview with North Carolina Court of Appeals Chief Judge Chris Dillon

In this episode of All Things Judicial, we welcome Chief Judge Chris Dillon of the North Carolina Court of Appeals. As North Carolina's intermediate appellate court, the Court of Appeals reviews proceedings that occur in trial courts for errors of law or legal procedure. On the podcast, Dillon discusses his path to becoming a Court of Appeals judge, the role of the Court of Appeals in our court system, and the importance of mentorship and civil education for students, young lawyers, and the general public.

"I had been at the Court for four months and remember a student at UNC called and asked to be my intern, and I really wasn't that familiar with the role or that judges had interns," Dillon said on the podcast. "The intern came over and I discovered what I really love about this job was that you get the chance to mentor. Interns come to the Court of Appeals to learn and be mentored and I love that."

Chief Judge Chris Dillon was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, the youngest of five children. He received both his undergraduate degree and Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Following law school, Judge Dillon practiced law at Young Moore Henderson and was licensed by the North Carolina Real Estate Commission as a broker. In addition, he has taught various real estate focused courses at both UNC School of Law and Campbell School of Law as an adjunct professor. Judge Dillon was elected to an eight-year term on the North Carolina Court of Appeals in 2012, and was appointed as Chief Judge on January 1, 2024.

This interview was conducted by Judicial Branch Communications Office Summer Intern Sophie Strach.