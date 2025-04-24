New Podcast Episode Highlights Guardian ad Litem Volunteer Opportunities for April 2025: Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is recognized as National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness about the importance of safe, supportive environments for all children. In a new episode of All Things Judicial: Beyond the Bench, the North Carolina Judicial Branch spotlights the NC Guardian ad Litem Program and its vital role in advocating for children involved in the state’s foster care system.

The episode features conversations with three leaders from the Guardian ad Litem Program:

Carolyn Green, Regional Administrator

Brittany McKinney, Staff Attorney

Matthew Wunsche, Appellate Counsel

Together, they discuss the urgent need for volunteer child advocates, volunteer attorney advocates, and interns to support the growing need of abused and neglected children in North Carolina’s court system.

"When I came over to Guardian ad Litem I learned that so many children are under the radar while in the court system," said Green on the podcast. "I hope that people will give of their time and make a difference in a life. When you commit until a child gets back to a safe, permanent home, you can't beat that feeling."

The episode serves as both a call to action and an informative look into how volunteers can support the best interests of children experiencing abuse, neglect, or abandonment.

To learn more about becoming a Guardian ad Litem volunteer or intern, visit volunteerforgal.org.