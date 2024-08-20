AGM Renovations Expands Offerings with New Full Home Addition Services

AGM Renovations launches new full home addition services, expanding their offerings to meet growing homeowner needs across the U.S. and Canada.

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGM Renovations, a leader in the home renovation industry for over two decades, is proud to announce the launch of its new comprehensive home addition services as of June 2024. This latest offering expands the company's portfolio beyond its well-known sunroom additions to include a full range of home addition options designed to meet the growing needs of homeowners across the United States and Canada.

The new home addition services by AGM Renovations are designed to provide homeowners with more living space and increase the value of their properties. Whether it’s an extra bedroom, an expanded kitchen, a new bathroom, or a larger living area, AGM Renovations offers tailored solutions to fit each client’s unique needs and preferences.

The home additions offered by AGM Renovations differ from the previously popular sunroom additions by providing more substantial and versatile living spaces. These additions seamlessly integrate with the existing structure of homes, creating a cohesive and functional environment for families to enjoy.

Oscar Thomas, a satisfied customer, shared his experience: “The professionalism and workmanship were excellent, and the team was easy to work with. The end result has added a lot of comfortable living space to our home and is now an area where we love to spend a lot of time. I would feel comfortable recommending AGM Renovations to any of my friends and family, and I have already done so.”

AGM Renovations’ commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is reflected in every project. The company’s team of experienced professionals ensures that every home addition is completed on time, within budget, and to the highest standards of craftsmanship.

For more information about AGM Renovations and to explore new full home addition services, visit www.agmrenovations.com or contact Ivan Atanasov at ivan@agmrenovations.com.

About AGM Renovations

For over two decades, AGM Renovations has provided top-tier home renovation services across the United States and Canada. The company is celebrated for its relentless pursuit of operational excellence and superior customer service. AGM Renovations is dedicated to delivering affordable, high-quality renovation experiences. Their commitment to excellence at every stage of the renovation process has established them as a trusted name in the industry.

