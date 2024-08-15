Majestic 160-Acre Salt Creek Ranch in Recreationally Renowned Eagle, Colorado to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Salt Creek Ranch, 3758 Salt Creek Rd., Eagle, CO Premier ranch property and guest house surrounded by nature Luxury lodge aesthetic with natural stone and hardwoods 162 acres with creek frontage and senior water rights Working equestrian destination and regulation riding arena

Listed by Chad Brasington of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the sprawling ranch is a private equestrian paradise offering unparalleled opportunity

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salt Creek Ranch, a sprawling property located in Eagle, Vail Area, Colorado, is heading to auction next month via Concierge Auctions. The exceptional estate, featuring a custom-built lodge-style home, a matching guest cabin, and extensive equestrian facilities, reflects the timeless allure of the frontier lifestyle. Listed for US$15 million, the estate will be offered in cooperation with Chad Brasington of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Starting bids are expected between US$4.5 million and US$7 million.

The auction is scheduled to open on 13 September via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace and culminate live on 27 September at The Upper House in Hong Kong as part of the firm’s 2024 sales series spanning Los Angeles, New York, and Hong Kong.

Set on over 160 acres and bordered by national forest and Bureau of Land Management-owned land on three sides, Salt Creek Ranch is a wilderness reverie come to life. The estate features a 10,781-square-foot main lodge built from rugged 10,000-foot beetle-kill timbers and a cozy two-bedroom guest cabin. Horse lovers can take advantage of an expansive 44,000-square-foot indoor arena complete with 26 horse stalls. With three-quarters of an acre of creek frontage and senior water rights on the main water source, the ranch also offers an array of outdoor amenities perfect for seasoned equestrians and adventurous souls.

“Salt Creek Ranch is the perfect blend of frontier living and modern comfort,” said Brasington. “Whether you’re a cowboy at heart, a nature aficionado, or just seeking a secluded haven, this property presents a rare chance to claim a slice of Colorado’s rugged beauty.”

Located at 3758 Salt Creek Road, the main home includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, high-end finishes, and lodge-style architecture that exudes rustic elegance. With its expansive indoor arena, private regulation-size calf roping arena, and direct access to some of the most stunning trail rides through Big Park, the ranch is perfectly equipped for hosting equestrian events and enjoying outdoor activities. The property also lies adjacent to Section 44, home to one of the largest elk herds in North America.

Salt Creek Ranch is conveniently located just 18 minutes from the Eagle County Airport, six minutes from championship Frost Creek Golf Course, and 40 minutes from Vail, providing easy access to amenities while maintaining a secluded, peaceful atmosphere. The friendly, outdoorsy community offers challenging nature playgrounds, proximity to Vail and Beaver Creek ski resorts, whitewater rafting in Glenwood Canyon, and educational stops like the Eagle County Historical Society's museum. With Centennial Park's activities, the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink’s trailheads, and diverse dining options, Eagle blends modern amenities with its Western heritage. Whether fishing in Brush Creek and the Eagle River, golfing at Eagle Ranch Golf Club, or enjoying winter sports, this area has something for everyone.

3758 Salt Creek Road is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

