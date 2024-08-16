CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Minneapolis, MN and surrounding cities.
The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home,
I am drawn to provide this type of care to allow families to say goodbye to their beloved companions in a familiar, loving, and private environment which can make a world of difference”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is launching in Minneapolis, MN. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
— Dr Keri Wasmoen
Dr. Bethany Hsia, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I hear heartfelt appreciation from families we help, when they are able to grant their beloved pet this final gift,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia, Co-Founder of CodaPet. “Giving your beloved pet a peaceful and pain-free transition in the familiarity of your home is indeed a final gift of love. I hope every family in Minneapolis is aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option for when the time comes to say ‘goodbye’.”
"I am drawn to provide this type of care to allow families to say goodbye to their beloved companions in a familiar, loving, and private environment which can make a world of difference in these difficult situations,” says Dr Keri Wasmoen. “CodaPet in particular allows veterinarians to tailor patient care to individual pets and provides the ability to service many communities, extending the option for a peaceful in-home goodbye sometimes outside the range of other veterinary providers.”
Dr. Wasmoen was born in Oklahoma, but has been a Minnesotan since she was 4 years old. From childhood, she knew she wanted to be a veterinarian. It was easy to make the decision to stay in-state to attend the University of Minnesota for both undergraduate studies and veterinary graduate school, and she is now proud to serve the community she loves and grew up with. While obtaining her doctorate of veterinary medicine at veterinary school, Dr Wasmoen met her now husband who provides emergency veterinary care. Both of their lives revolve around a love for animals.
Dr. Wasmoen services Minneapolis and surrounding cities including Saint Paul, Eden Prairie, Burnsville, Lakeville, Hopkins, Shakopee, Cottage Grove, Maple Grove, Osseo, Prior Lake, Savage, and Rosemount
Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:
Comfort and Familiarity: One of the primary benefits of at-home pet euthanasia is that it allows pets to remain in a familiar and comfortable environment during their final moments. Being in a place they know well can help reduce stress and anxiety for the pet, providing them with a sense of security and peace.
Reduced Stress: Traditional veterinary clinics can be stressful environments for both pets and their owners. The presence of unfamiliar smells, sights, and sounds can cause additional anxiety during an already difficult time. By choosing at-home euthanasia, pets can avoid these stressors, allowing them to pass away peacefully in a calm and serene setting.
Privacy and Control: At-home euthanasia provides pet owners with greater control over the entire process. They can choose the timing, location, and who is present during this deeply personal moment. This level of privacy allows for more intimate goodbyes and the opportunity to grieve without feeling rushed or self-conscious.
Minimized Travel: For pets with limited mobility or those experiencing pain, traveling to a veterinary clinic can be uncomfortable or even impossible. At-home euthanasia eliminates the need for transportation, ensuring that pets do not have to endure unnecessary discomfort during their final moments.
Supportive Environment: At-home euthanasia often allows for more time with the veterinarian, as there is no pressure to quickly move through appointments due to clinic schedules. This additional time allows for open discussions about end-of-life options, emotional support for the family, and addressing any concerns or questions. The veterinarian can provide guidance on aftercare options, including cremation or burial, and offer resources for coping with grief.
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The cost of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Minneapolis, MN. Aftercare begins at $125 for communal cremation but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.
About CodaPet
CodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 70 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
Bethany Hsia
CodaPet
+1 833-263-2738
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Codapet: A Peaceful Passing At Home