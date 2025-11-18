CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in New Haven, CT, and surrounding areas.

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet is now offering in-home pet euthanasia services in New Haven, CT, and surrounding areas , in partnership with trusted local veterinarian Dr. Margaret Valentino . Providing a compassionate and peaceful option, CodaPet’s licensed veterinarians deliver end-of-life care for pets right in the comfort of their own homes. This approach ensures dogs and cats experience a familiar, stress-free environment during their final moments, offering comfort to both pets and their families throughout the process.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in New Haven becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Gary Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."I decided to offer in-home euthanasia because it is a way to help people in a difficult time. It is important to me that families know that their special friend feels only wonderful one last time just before becoming an Angel. Working with CodaPet will enable me to provide even better support to families I help, and reach more people who may not know that this service exists," says Dr. Margaret Valentino.Dr. Valentino brings a remarkable blend of medical experience, military service, and heartfelt compassion to her work in end-of-life veterinary care. Originally from Long Island, New York, she earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Delaware before completing her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Minnesota. Just before veterinary school, she was deployed with the U.S. Army Reserves Civil Affairs to Iraq and Kuwait, an experience that strengthened her commitment to service. After earning her DVM, she moved to Georgia as a Captain in the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps through the Health Professions Scholarship Program. She spent a decade serving and practicing in Georgia, later returning to Long Island for several years before settling in Connecticut, where she remains close—traffic permitting—to her family.From a young age, Dr. Valentino was drawn to caring for animals, often tending to the gerbils and hamsters she loved growing up. Her passion for science and medicine naturally evolved into a career dedicated to supporting both pets and the families who love them. Today, she feels especially called to in-home euthanasia, a service she views as both deeply emotional and profoundly meaningful. She believes that while saying goodbye is never easy, helping a beloved companion pass peacefully at home—free from fear, surrounded by familiar scents, and held by the people who mattered most—is a final gift of comfort and dignity.Outside of her work, Dr. Valentino enjoys exploring life with her children, whether they’re “attempting” to hit tennis balls, hiking, biking, or taking spontaneous trips into New York City to feed the pigeons in Central Park. She shares her home with an eclectic and beloved menagerie: Mr. Max, her senior dog who adores car rides (but not baths); a guinea pig; a rescued blind bird; and a growing collection of her daughter’s poison dart frogs, isopods, and plant pets.Dr. Valentino serves New Haven, Stamford, Norwalk, Hamden, Fairfield, West Haven, Stratford, Milford, and the surrounding areas.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.3. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.4. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe cost of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in New Haven, CT. Aftercare begins at $140 for communal cremation, but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

