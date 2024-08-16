Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at US$5 Million for Gated European-Style Estate in California’s Bay Area

3323 Johnson Road, Lafayette, CA 94549 European manor home with discreet gated entry in the San Francisco Bay area Meticulously designed French-style estate with seven acres of land Gourmet kitchen with Carrara marble island, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances Luxurious outdoor living space with a kitchen and heated saltwater pool

Auction closes online 29 August in cooperation with Jill Fusari of The Agency

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced that bidding has opened at US$5 million for a palatial estate combining modern amenities and classical architecture in Lafayette, a suburb in California’s coveted Bay Area. The property will be offered in cooperation with Jill Fusari of The Agency, with bidding open online through 29 August via the firm’s online marketplace.

Rebuilt in 2011, the property’s main home spans 11,946 square feet, highlighted by exceptional craftsmanship and high-end materials. The French-style estate offers a seamless blend of contemporary simplicity and classic old-world details, including a mirrored dining wall and luxurious fireplaces. The interior features abundant natural light, high ceilings, and predominantly hardwood flooring throughout. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with custom cabinetry, a Carrara marble island, professional-grade appliances, and a butler’s pantry.

The primary suite includes a gorgeous ensuite bathroom with a spacious dressing area, steam shower, and soaking tub with a view. The sprawling grounds, which encompass seven acres, include a heated saltwater pool, a covered loggia with an outdoor kitchen, and a guest house. Residents can enjoy a relaxing evening in the living area with a good book, or take a glass of wine on the terrace while enjoying views of Mount Diablo.

"This estate is a rare combination of classical design, modern functionality, and proximity to both nature and dynamic urban life," said Jill Fusari. "It represents the fusion of everything that makes California living so exceptional and presents an extraordinary opportunity for the discerning buyer."

Architectural details throughout the property include custom millwork and moldings, designer bathroom vanities by Sandra Brown, walnut hardwood flooring, solid core doors, and a slate roof with copper gutters. The estate's interior features include a Savant home smart system, Lutron light system, and designer wallpaper. The guest house, totaling 1,079 square feet, includes a bedroom, a full bath, along with living and dining areas, a separate entrance, and ample parking.

The outdoor living areas come complete with a whole home Generac natural gas generator, an outdoor loggia with a covered kitchen area, a BBQ with rotisserie, and a treated copper bar top. The outdoor spaces are enhanced by stone flooring interlaid throughout, including a second covered loggia with living room area, a Rumford wood burning fireplace with gas log inset, and a recreational area with bocce court, firepit, and additional parking. The property also offers a producing vineyard with various grape varieties, a large laundry room, a home office, and a fireproof “vault” room.

“This exceptional home is exactly the kind of property Concierge Auctions excels at showcasing—premium amenities surrounded by aesthetically stunning design,” said Bob Buttaro, Vice President of Business Development at Concierge Auctions. “Our network of well-qualified bidders trust our platform for our ability to present opportunities like this one, and coming off the heels of a record-breaking sale in neighboring Danville, California, we look forward to helping achieve another successful sale.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

