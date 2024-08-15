Carrabec Students Trek the Northern Forest Canoe Trail Thanks to Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative

In June, Seven Carrabec High School students joined a Teens to Trails intern and registered Maine Guide Tammy Long on a 30-mile canoe trip along the Northern Forest Canoe Trail on Flagstaff Lake. On this three-day trip, participants navigated the waters via canoe, camped on remote islands, and prepared food over a campfire. Thanks to the Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative, the trip and necessary gear were free for all participants.

The Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative is a program created by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) to engage Maine students with outdoor learning and make outdoor experiences more accessible. The Initiative was inspired by a promise made in Governor Mills’ 2022 State of the State Address to provide students with more opportunities like Carrabec’s canoe trip. The students on the trip were from Long’s Outdoor Leadership Class, taught at Carrabec High School.Long is a registered Maine guide and is extremely enthusiastic about sharing her expertise with students. She is also thankful that she has the skills and knowledge to help them stay safe on trips in remote areas. While Long noted that some of the students had prior canoe experience or had been on a trip with her before, none of them had ever embarked on a three-day, 30-mile paddling trip.

Before embarking on the trip, students were taught extended canoeing skills in an Outdoor Leadership class with Guide Tammy Long. Even for those who did have prior canoeing experience, this trip was challenging.

However, the students accepted the challenge and grew more confident in their canoeing abilities while enjoying the beauty of Flagstaff Lake.

“The highlight for me was when the students stopped holding their phones over their heads ‘looking’ for service and simply relented to the fact that they were unconnected,” remarked Long. “After three days, they couldn’t stop talking about how good it felt.”

Long said she also hopes students will continue to cherish outdoor experiences in our unique state and that they spend more time away from screens.

The Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative was created with Federal Emergency Relief Funding and is a part of Maine’s Whole Student Pandemic Response. Please visit the Maine DOE Website to learn more about Whole Student Pandemic Response and the many other programs that make it up.

“I hope to continue being able to take students on extensive canoe trips like this one, and I am very thankful for the grant money provided by the Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative, said Long.