UM holds convocation to welcome 5,300 new students

MACAU, August 15 - The University of Macau (UM) today (15 August) held the Convocation and First Lecture of University for the 2024/2025 academic year, welcoming more than 5,300 new students as they embark on a new learning journey. Yonghua Song, rector of UM, said that the university has seen a significant improvement in its academic standing and international reputation in recent years, receiving recognition and praise from various sectors of the community. He looks forward to achieving more milestones with all UM members.

In his speech, Song noted that this year not only marks the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland and the 10th anniversary of UM’s relocation to Hengqin, but also witnesses a new chapter in the integrated development of Macao and Hengqin, paving the way for the university’s future development. To support the Macao SAR Government’s ‘1+4’ strategy for economic diversification, UM is initiating plans to establish a new campus and research institutes in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, expand its student body, and open up new teaching and research facilities, so as to cultivate high-end talent and accelerate the commercialisation of scientific and technological achievements.

More than 2,100 undergraduate students and over 3,200 postgraduate students have joined UM for the new academic year. In line with Macao’s policy objectives of accelerating the development of new quality productive forces and meeting the society’s needs for different kinds of talent, UM has launched seven new postgraduate programmes in various fields, including public health, business analytics, smart ocean technology, construction project management, fine arts, and teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL). In addition, the university awarded a number of scholarships to more than 700 new students to support their development, including the Grand Lotus Scholarship, Golden Lotus Scholarship, Silver Lotus Scholarship, and First Year Scholarship under the Principals’ Recommended Admission Scheme, as well as the University of Macau Scholarship for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Programmes, UM PhD Scholarship, and UM PhD Teaching Research Assistant.

During the convocation, Song gave the first lecture to the new students, highlighting the transition from secondary school to university and from undergraduate to postgraduate studies. He encouraged the new undergraduate students to make full use of UM’s educational resources, engage in the learning and living environments of the residential colleges, participate in sports activities to stay healthy, and enjoy their vibrant university life. The rector also pointed out that postgraduate studies require a higher level of analytical and self-management skills. He reminded students that ‘difficulties’ are sometimes just ‘differences’ they have not experienced before, and advised them to join exchange programmes to broaden their horizons and networks, and explore their potential to become globally competitive talent.

UM also awarded prizes to outstanding students on the Rector’s Honour List, and presented the award of ‘The Most Supportive College to UM National Flag Team’ to Shiu Pong College.