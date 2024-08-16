Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at US$7.5 Million for a Modern Malibu Paradise by Renowned Architect Ray Kappe Designs

5924 Bonsall Drive, Malibu, California Luxurious and private, newly constructed, seven-acre estate in Bonsall Canyon Contemporary main residence and detached guest house designed by Ray Kappe Professional riding arena, 12-stall stables, and miles of riding/hiking trails Enjoy incredible views of the scenic hills, canyon and ocean with total privacy

Auction closes online 28 August in cooperation with Mark Gruskin of Westside Estate Agency

This state-of-the-art property, surrounded by scenic hills, ocean views, and perched along California’s golden coast, will soak in the Malibu sunshine and satisfy its next owner’s desire...” — Mark Gruskin, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has opened at US$7.5 million for a stunning modern retreat located in the prestigious Bonsall Canyon neighborhood of Malibu, California. Designed by internationally renowned architect Ray Kappe, the newly constructed property will be auctioned in cooperation with Mark Gruskin, a former real estate attorney and premiere real estate agent in Malibu, California, of Westside Estate Agency. Bidding will culminate online on 28 August via the firm’s online marketplace.

Located at 5924 Bonsall Drive, the expansive estate blends seamlessly with its natural surroundings, offering breathtaking views of scenic hills, canyons, and the Pacific Ocean. Situated on one of Malibu's most prestigious streets in a globally renowned exclusive community, the estate spans approximately 4,600 square feet on a 7.08-acre lot. It includes a modern four-bedroom main residence and a detached two-bedroom guest apartment, totaling six bedrooms, four full baths, and two half baths.

The primary residence showcases Ray Kappe’s signature architectural style, with open spaces, tall ceilings, and expansive viewpoints that maximize the Malibu sunshine and panoramic vistas. The state-of-the-art kitchen with a center island flows into a spacious, glass-walled living room, bathed in natural light and offering stunning views. The primary suite is a true retreat on the second floor, featuring a large bedroom, custom closets, a private balcony, and a spa-like ensuite.

Outdoor amenities include a rooftop deck, swimming pool and spa, professional riding arena with a round pen and paddocks, miles of riding trails, a fruit orchard, and a glass greenhouse. For equestrians, there are modern horse stables with 12 stalls and a large detached workshop. Additionally, the property offers space for a future detached guest house, providing potential for added value and expansion.

“5924 Bonsall Drive is not only a top-tier offering in one of the world’s most famous and luxurious communities, but also an architectural masterpiece by one of California’s most decorated architects, Ray Kappe,” said Mark Gruskin of Westside Estate Agency. “This state-of-the-art property, surrounded by scenic hills, ocean views, and perched along California’s golden coast, will soak in the Malibu sunshine and satisfy its next owner’s desire for a truly elevated lifestyle.”

Malibu, a celebrated California gem, attracts movie stars, athletes, and celebrities with its breathtaking beaches and world-class surfing. The pristine coastline offers chances to spot gray whales and explore scenic hiking trails. Visitors can enjoy the arts at the Getty Museum or Surf Museum before savoring fresh seafood at waterfront restaurants like Nobu and Mastros. For adventure seekers, Malibu's hills and canyons provide excellent hiking, while nearby wineries offer a tranquil retreat. Just an hour from Downtown Los Angeles, Malibu offers a peaceful escape from city life. The property is conveniently located just 15 minutes from Malibu’s town center, two minutes from Zuma Beach, and about an hour from Los Angeles International Airport.

5924 Bonsall Drive is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Westside Estate Agency - WEA

WEA is LA’s premiere boutique brokerage firm offering a high level of sophistication and unparalleled personal service. The firm represents buyers and sellers of luxury properties throughout Southern California and with its Global reach has recorded some of the highest sales ever reported in the Malibu and Beverly Hills areas. The firm’s core values are trust, personal service and experience which translate into consistent successful transactions for its loyal clientele.

