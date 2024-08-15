Treason of the Blackest Dye Exhibit at Pocantico Center Sept. 25 - Dec. 11 Highlights Capture of Revolutionary War Spy
“The Capture of Major André,” by Asher Brown Durand (1845). Courtesy of the Birmingham Museum of Art.
Exhibit Details Benedict Arnold’s Betrayal and the Capture of Major AndréTARRYTOWN, NEW YORK, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new exhibit at The Pocantico Center of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund in Tarrytown, New York, Treason of the Blackest Dye: The True Story of Arnold, André, and Three Honest Militiamen, is set to debut on September 25 and will run through December 11, 2024. The free exhibit highlights one of the most remarkable chapters in the Revolutionary War, filled with intrigue, betrayal and chance circumstances that, had events unfolded differently, might have led to America’s defeat. Curated by the non-profit organization Revolutionary Westchester 250 and produced in coordination with The Pocantico Center, the exhibit highlights Benedict Arnold’s treasonous plans and the remarkable capture of the British Spy, Major André. The exhibit brings together rarely seen original documents and artifacts, as well as facsimiles, along with costumes from the popular AMC television series Turn: Washington’s Spies.
It was a very much a “treason of the blackest dye” (as described in General Nathanael Greene’s orderly book that will be on display) that began to unfold as midnight arrived on September 22, 1780. Meeting secretly, General Benedict Arnold turned over plans and troop specifications for West Point to British spy Major John André. With the plans, which André concealed in his boot as he made his way through Westchester County toward New York City, the British might have captured West Point and turned the tide of the war. Instead, André was captured on September 23rd by three local militiamen in Tarrytown and Arnold’s plot was uncovered. General George Washington, who had been one of Arnold’s most ardent supporters, would famously say in despair, "Arnold has betrayed us. Whom can we trust now?”
André would be executed as a spy days later, while Arnold made a narrow escape and defected to the British. Now, nearly 250 years later, the original “boot papers” that played such a pivotal role in the Revolutionary War return to Tarrytown for the very first time. Loaned by The New York State Archives, the rare papers will be on view during opening day, and then replaced with exact facsimiles for the duration of the exhibit.
Additional items on view will include the original Fidelity Medal awarded by a grateful Congress to one of the militiamen, Issac Van Wart, on loan from the New York State Museum; the original Orderly Book from the Revolutionary War, loaned by the U.S. Military Academy Library, with “Treason of the Blackest Dye” written boldly across its pages on the day General Nathanael Greene received news of Arnold’s treason; and the buttons from the Hessian coat local militiaman John Paulding was wearing at the time of the capture from The Historical Society serving Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown. Costumes and original cast photos from the AMC Series Turn: Washington’s Spies will highlight the ongoing interest in this event in the popular imagination.
RW250 President Constance Kehoe commented, “Myths and legends about Andre’s capture have proliferated over time, including misinformation about the captors, local militiamen John Paulding, Isaac Van Wart, and David Williams. We were thrilled when the New York State Archives approached us about exhibiting the ‘boot papers.’ These materials as well as those from the other prestigious organizations will help us and The Pocantico Center present a more accurate description of the dramatic events, while building interest in the upcoming 250th Commemoration of American Independence.”
Elly Weisenberg Kelly, Manager of Public Programs and Residencies for the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, added, “At The Pocantico Center, we often think about the future of our community, but it’s also so instructive to take a look at its past. That these pivotal moments in the American Revolution took place right here in Tarrytown, some even here on the grounds of The Pocantico Center, is astounding. We’re pleased to work with RW250 and other partners to stage Treason of the Blackest Dye.“
In conjunction with the exhibit, the White Plains Public Library will also premiere an immersive experience: Revolutionary Westchester: The Story of Benedict Arnold, John André and Three Honest Militiamen. This presentation tells the story of Benedict Arnold’s treason, André’s role as General Clinton’s top spymaster engaged in negotiations with Arnold, André’s capture, Arnold’s escape behind British lines, and André’s trial and execution as a spy. The production uses AI-generated imagery and 360-degree content in the Library’s new panoramic “Igloo” video room, funded by the Library Foundation and Optimum.
The Pocantico Center is located at 200 Lake Road in Tarrytown. Entry to the Treason of the Blackest Dye exhibit is free of charge, but advance timed-ticket reservations are required for entry. To reserve the date and time of choice for a tour of the exhibition, visit: www.pocantico.org/treason.
About Revolutionary Westchester 250
Revolutionary Westchester 250 (RW250) is a charitable not-for-profit corporation organized to provide for the observance and commemoration of the pivotal role of Westchester County, NY in the American Revolution, the founding of the United States and related events. RW250 was created to further the purpose of the national Semiquincentennial Commission, established by Congress in 2016 to commemorate and celebrate the coming 250th Anniversary of the founding of the United States, 1776-2026. More information is available at www.rw250.org
About The Pocantico Center
Once home to the Rockefeller family, The Pocantico Center’s verdant campus in the scenic hills of the Hudson Valley has been host to some of the most influential leaders, thinkers, and creative minds of the last century. Today, The Pocantico Center is the community-facing extension of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund’s philanthropic mission to advance social change that contributes to a more just, sustainable, and peaceful world. Through a robust slate of programming—including conferences for nonprofit and policy leaders, artist residencies, tours, performances and exhibitions, and educational programs for the community—Pocantico continues to bring together people from near and far to learn, share, and imagine a better future. More at: https://www.rbf.org/pocantico
