Deputy Minister Peace Mabe visits Mama Abigail Kubeka in Soweto, 15 Aug

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture’s Deputy Minister, Ms Peace Mabe invites members of the media as she pays a courtesy visit to the Legendary musician, Mama Abigail Kubeka at her home in Soweto, Orlando West, Johannesburg. 

Deputy Minister Mabe’s visit is aimed at discussing the current state of the Music Industry and other pertinent matters around the creative sector, also having reflective conversation regarding her career and achievements over the years.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date   : 15 August 2024
Venue : Mama Abigail Kubeka’s home, Orlando West, Soweto, Johannesburg
Time   : 12h00 -14h00

Media Enquiries: 
Ms. Zimasa Velaphi 
Chief Director Communication and Marketing 
Contact: 072 172 8925 
Email: Zimasav@dsac.gov.za 

