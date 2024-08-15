Minister Dion George on criteria for specialist assessment and minimum report content requirements for determining impacts on Cape vultures

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George has published his intention to prescribe the protocol under sections 24(5)(a) and (h) and 44 of the National Environmental Management Act, 1998(Act No. 107 of 1998, in Gazette No. 51022 of 8 August 2024.

The act must be read with the Protocol on Avifaunal Species 2 and the site sensitivity verification required.

The protocol contains the criteria for the specialist assessment and the minimum report content requirements for determining impacts on Cape vultures associated with the development of onshore wind energy generation facilities, where the electricity output is 20 megawatts (20MW) or more.

The protocol must also be undertaken in parallel with the reconnaissance study and pre-application avifaunal monitoring plan required in terms of the Protocol on Avifaunal Species, prior to commencing with the Cape vulture specialist assessment. The collision risk potential for Cape vultures identified by the screening tool on the preferred site must be confirmed. The potential collision of Cape vultures with wind turbines is to be confirmed by undertaking a site sensitivity verification for a period of at least 12 months, with surveys timed to account for as much seasonal variation as possible.

Members of the public are invited to submit written comments, within 30 days after publication of the notice in the Government Gazette, or publication of the notice in the newspaper, whichever comes last.

By post to:

The Director-General: Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

Attention: Dr D Fischer

Private Bag X447

Pretoria

0001

By hand at:

Reception, Environment House, 473 Steve Biko Rd, Arcadia, Pretoria

By email:

mmasondo@dffe.gov.za

Any enquiries in connection with the notice can be directed to Ms M Masondo at mmasondo@dffe.gov.za or on 083 280 0730. Comments or inputs received after the closing date may not be considered.

The Government Gazette can be accessed at: https://www.dffe.gov.za/sites/default/files/legislations/nema_capevultu…

Comments and response report: https://www.dffe.gov.za/sites/default/files/legislations/nema_CRRcapevu…



The notice contains a revised version of the draft cape Vulture Protocol published under Government Notice No. 2718 on 04 November 2022 in Government Gazette No. 47448 and under Government Notice No. 3715 on 28 July 2023 in Government Gazette No. 49028 for public comment and reflects the incorporation of amendments made based on the first and second publication for public comment.

For media queries contact:

Peter Mbelengwa

Mobile: 082 611 8197

E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za