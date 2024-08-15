PHILIPPINES, August 15 - Press Release

August 15, 2024 Villar bats for RTL extension, revisions To reinforce the protection of local rice producers and to respond to the appeals of stakeholders in the rice industry, Senator Cynthia Villar sponsored the extension and amendments to the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL), or Republic Act No. 11203, that created the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) from tariffs collected on imported rice. It is contained in Committee Report Number 282, entitled AN ACT AMENDING RA 8178 OR THE AGRICULTURAL TARIFFICATION ACT OF 1996," AS AMENDED BY RA 11203. Enacted in 2019, the RTL lifted quantitative restrictions on rice and introduced tariffs to guarantee the protection of Filipino rice producers. The Rice Tariffication Act amends the Agricultural Tariffication Act of 1996 (RA 8178). It ensures that farmers directly benefit from the liberalization of rice trading by providing P10 billion a year to the RCEF until 2024. "The RCEF provided P5 billion for the free distribution of farm machinery and equipment, P3 billion for the free distribution of high-quality inbred certified seeds, P1 billion for credit support, and another P1 billion for the training of rice farmers," said Villar. She said the collections in excess of the P10 billion funds go to the Rice Farmer Financial Assistance (RFFA) under RA 11598, which took effect on March 5, 2019. It will also expire in 2024. On May 14, 2024, Villar said the Senate Panel convened a congressional oversight committee on agricultural and fisheries modernization in the Senate. After subsequent meetings, they have consultation and discussion with stakeholders and fellow lawmakers. The salient features of the new bill are; 1. Extension for another six years or until 2031. 2. Total Amount Covered: P30B sourced from tariff on imported rice any deficiency shall be supplemented by the GAA. 3. Strengthening the DA - Bureau of Plant Industry Regulatory Functions including registration and data basing of all grains warehouses. 4. Empowering the DA Secretary to respond to a declaration of rice food shortage and extraordinary increase of rice prices, where the DA can sell through government agencies such hospitals and jails and KADIWA outlets and replenish through procurement of locally produced rice from farmers and farmers' coop. 5. DA to import when no available locally produced rice. And it shall designate an importing authority except the NFA, the proceeds of sale shall revert to the buffer fund. 6. Disposal of aging stock with NFA shall be 4 week before expiration. 7. The President can prohibit further importation or specify the volume to be imported during excessive supply of both imported and locally produced rice in the market, for a specific period and volume. 8. Creation of the Program Management Office that will monitor both the RCEF and the National Rice Program. 9. Engage the services of an independent and Mid-term and End Term Evaluation of the RCEF to assess the performance the result of which to be submitted and discussed with the COCAFM. Distribution of the Fund Rice Farm Machineries and Equipment Php9B High Quality Inbred Rice Seeds, Propagation, Distribution and Promotion Php6B Financial Assistance to Rice Farmers tilling 2 hectares and below (2.4M farmers) Php8B Expanded Rice Credit Assistance Php2B Training and Extension

a. TESDA for farm schools- Php1B

b. ATI - Php500M

c. PhilMech - P300M* (to include training for the establishment of repair,

fabrication and maintenance centers nationwide)

d. PhilRice - P200M

e. BSWM - P200M Php2.2B Solar-Powered Water Irrigation or Water Impounding Irrigation Project Php1.4B Composting Facilities for Biodegradable Wastes Php1.4B TOTAL 30B "These are substantial as the sentiments of the stakeholders with 181 farmers groups is a resounding request that the law be extended with amendments," sabi pa ni Villar. Villar, itinutulak ang RTL extension, revisions PARA higit na palakasin ang proteksyon ng local rice producers at tugon sa apela ng stakeholders sa rice industry, ini-sponsor ni Senator Cynthia Villar ang extension at amendments Rice Tarification Law (RTL) o Republic Act No. 11203 na bumuo sa Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) mula sa tariff collections sa imported rice. Nakapaloob ito sa Committee Report 282 entitled, AN ACT AMENDING RA 8178 OR THE AGRICULTURAL TARIFFICATION ACT OF 1996," AS AMENDED BY RA 11203- Naisabatas noong 2019, tinanggal ng RTL ang quantitative restrictions sa bigas. Nagkaroon ng taripa para matiyak ang proteksyonng Filipino rice producers. Inamiyendan ng Rice Tariffication Act ang Agricultural Tariffication Act of 1996 (RA 8178). Tinitiyak nito na direktang makikinabang ang mga magsasaka sa liberalization ng rice trading sa pagkakaloob mg P10 billion kada taon sa RCEF hanggang 2024. "The RCEF provided P5 billion for the free distribution of farm machinery and equipment, P3 billion for free distribution of high quality inbred certified seeds, and P1 billion for credit support and another P1 billion for training of rice farmers," ayon kay Villar. Mapupunta ang sobrang koleksyon sa P10 billion pondo sa Rice Farmer Financial Assistance (RFFA) sa ilalimng RA 11598 na naging epektibo noong March 5, 2019 na mag e-expire din sa 2024. Noong May 14, 2024, sinabi ni Villar na ang Senate Panel ay nag- convene ng congressional oversight committee on agricultural and fisheries modernization . Matapos ang mga pulong, nakipag dayalogo sila sa stakeholders at mga mambabatas. Ang mga salient features ng batas ay ang mga sumusunod: 1. Extension for another six years or until 2031. 2. Total Amount Covered: P30B sourced from tariff on imported rice any deficiency shall be supplemented by the GAA. 3. Strengthening the DA - Bureau of Plant Industry Regulatory Functions including registration and data basing of all grains warehouses. 4. Empowering the DA Secretary to respond to a declaration of rice food shortage and extraordinary increase of rice prices, where the DA can sell through government agencies such hospitals and jails and KADIWA outlets and replenish through procurement of locally produced rice from farmers and farmers' coop. 5. DA to import when no available locally produced rice. And it shall designate an importing authority except the NFA, the proceeds of sale shall revert to the buffer fund. 6. Disposal of aging stock with NFA shall be 4 week before expiration. 7. The President can prohibit further importation or specify the volume to be imported during excessive supply of both imported and locally produced rice in the market, for a specific period and volume. 8. Creation of the Program Management Office that will monitor both the RCEF and the National Rice Program. 9. Engage the services of an independent and Mid-term and End Term Evaluation of the RCEF to assess the performance the result of which to be submitted and discussed with the COCAFM. Distribution of the Fund Rice Farm Machineries and Equipment Php9B High Quality Inbred Rice Seeds, Propagation, Distribution and Promotion Php6B Financial Assistance to Rice Farmers tilling 2 hectares and below (2.4M farmers) Php8B Expanded Rice Credit Assistance Php2B Training and Extension

a. TESDA for farm schools- Php1B

b. ATI - Php500M

c. PhilMech - P300M* (to include training for the establishment of repair,

fabrication and maintenance centers nationwide)

d. PhilRice - P200M

e. BSWM - P200M Php2.2B Solar-Powered Water Irrigation or Water Impounding Irrigation Project Php1.4B Composting Facilities for Biodegradable Wastes Php1.4B TOTAL 30B "These are substantial as the sentiments of the stakeholders with 181 farmers groups is a resounding request that the law be extended with amendments," pahayag ni Villar.