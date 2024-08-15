AACM visited Civil Aviation Administration of China and participated in Asia Pacific Summit for Aviation Safety in Beijing

MACAU, August 15 - A delegation from the Civil Aviation Authority of Macao SAR (AACM) visited Beijing from August 12 to 15, 2024 on two missions: meeting with the administrators of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), and participating in the "2024 Asia Pacific Summit for Aviation Safety".

On August 12, CAAC Administrator Song ZhiYong met with the two delegations from the aeronautical authorities of Hong Kong and Macao. The three parties exchanged views on the recovery of the aviation industry after the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Song ZhiYong also expressed the hope that the aviation industries of Hong Kong and Macao will continue to leverage their own advantages and play a proactive role in integrating into China’s development. After this meeting, the Hong Kong and Macao delegations attended another meeting chaired by CAAC Deputy Administrator Hu ZhenJiang to discuss further cooperation in civil aviation safety among the three regions, including flight standards, airworthiness, air traffic management and security.

Subsequently, the AACM participated in the "2024 Asia Pacific Summit for Aviation Safety " held in Beijing from August 13 to 15. The Summit was jointly organized by the CAAC, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and the Flight Safety Foundation (FSF), with the theme of "Shaping Safety Excellence: A Human-Focused Approach". At the opening ceremony, Minister of Transport of China Li XiaoPeng said that as China's civil aviation continues to modernize, China's civil aviation industry will continue to bring more development opportunities to the Asia-Pacific Region and the world. In the keynote speech, CAAC Administrator Song ZhiYong emphasized that a human-focused approach is the core of aviation safety, and called for strengthening international cooperation to promote the high-level safety development of global aviation. In addition, Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organization Juan Carlos Salazar also delivered an important speech on the challenges and the future vision of aviation safety.

The Summit attracted more than 450 representatives from civil aviation authorities, industry organizations, experts and research institutions from 23 countries/regions around the world. Through keynote speeches, high-level panel discussions and group discussions, the attendees explored topics such as safety culture, runway safety, artificial intelligence, talent selection, training methodology, personnel competence rust, fatigue management, mental health, etc., with the aim of charting the future safety development path for the aviation industry. All attendees aim to establish a closer cooperation mechanism to bring new momentum and contributions to the further development of global civil aviation.

The AACM delegation was led by President Pun Wa Kin and included representatives from the Department of Flight Standards and the Direction of Airport Infrastructure and Air Navigation.