Royalton Barracks / Gross Neg. Op.

CASE#: 24B2003817
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/14/2024 at 2358 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I91North MM 91. 6 in Fairlee, VT to I91 North MM 73 in Hartford, VT
VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Thomas Burgeson (DOB 10/29/1949)
AGE: 75
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: San Diego, CA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were notified of a wrong-way driver in the area of mile marker 91.6 on I91 traveling south in the northbound lane in Fairlee, Vermont.
Troopers located the reported vehicle and with the assistance from Hartford Police Department, the vehicle was stopped in the area of I91 North near mile marker 73.
Troopers identified the operator as Thomas Burgeson (75) and he was subsequently placed under arrest for the above charge. He was released with a citation to appear before the Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 10/10/2024 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/2024 at 0800
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
