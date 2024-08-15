EPA CEO calls for united front to tackle e-waste at industry summit

Mr Chappel's address highlighted the power of collaborating to find solutions to complex issues like creating a circular economy for batteries and safe disposal pathways.

Mr Chappel said we’re looking at the issue from battery design to manufacturing and how they are used, all the way through to how they are handled when they reach end-of-life.

“We are committed to listening and learning so we can help to bring your ideas and perspectives to life in regulation.

“If we take a whole-system approach, we can get the policy setting right and minimise the risks to people and the environment, while simultaneously harnessing the benefits of batteries to power our net zero economy.”

Following the Environment Ministers meeting in June, NSW is leading the work to accelerate product stewardship reform for all batteries, in collaboration with Queensland and Victoria.

The EPA is currently working on a draft Regulatory Impact Statement assessing options for reforming stewardship arrangements for all battery types.

It will also identify the most cost-efficient ways to reduce battery related fires while enabling a circular economy transition.

During the address Mr Chappel advised the EPA is currently exploring ways to make embedded battery recycling more accessible.

Mr Chappel invited industry to share their insights and feedback as the EPA progresses work in this space.