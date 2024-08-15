Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,330 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,210 in the last 365 days.

Minister Dean Macpherson and Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis tour neglected buildings in Cape Town and Hout Bay harbour, 15 Aug

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, and City Of Cape Town executive mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis will on Thursday, 15 August 2024, embark on a tour of neglected and hijacked Department of Public Works and Infrastructure-owned buildings in Cape Town as well as the Hout Bay Harbour to evaluate their conditions and find a pathway forward.

The Minister and Mayor are committed to working together to find long-term solutions to these buildings to ensure that they are used for the public good and contribute to the overall economic growth and job creation in the city. They are set to visit 2 Keizersgracht Street which has fallen into disrepair and has been occupied, the Hout Bay Harbour and Waterloo Green in Wynberg which has slowly been stripped over many years.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend as follows. Transportation can be provided.

Briefing at Grand Parade 
Time: 13:30 
Address: Grand Parade, Cape Town, 8001

Hout Bay Harbour 
Time: 15:15 
Address: Harbour Rd, Hout Bay Harbour, Cape Town, 7806 
Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/D1hex2abeoczSqhV9

Waterloo Green
Time: 16:30 
Address: Waterloo Green, Wynberg, Cape Town, 7800 
Google Maps Link:  https://maps.app.goo.gl/TctTpt9tWp2n5kio8

Media Enquiries 
James de Villiers                     
Ministry of DPWI Spokesperson             
Cell: 082 766 0276                         

Lyndon Khan
City of Cape Town Mayoral Media Officer
Cell: 076 186 8719
 

You just read:

Minister Dean Macpherson and Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis tour neglected buildings in Cape Town and Hout Bay harbour, 15 Aug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more