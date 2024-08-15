Minister Dean Macpherson and Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis tour neglected buildings in Cape Town and Hout Bay harbour, 15 Aug

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, and City Of Cape Town executive mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis will on Thursday, 15 August 2024, embark on a tour of neglected and hijacked Department of Public Works and Infrastructure-owned buildings in Cape Town as well as the Hout Bay Harbour to evaluate their conditions and find a pathway forward.

The Minister and Mayor are committed to working together to find long-term solutions to these buildings to ensure that they are used for the public good and contribute to the overall economic growth and job creation in the city. They are set to visit 2 Keizersgracht Street which has fallen into disrepair and has been occupied, the Hout Bay Harbour and Waterloo Green in Wynberg which has slowly been stripped over many years.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend as follows. Transportation can be provided.

Briefing at Grand Parade

Time: 13:30

Address: Grand Parade, Cape Town, 8001

Hout Bay Harbour

Time: 15:15

Address: Harbour Rd, Hout Bay Harbour, Cape Town, 7806

Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/D1hex2abeoczSqhV9

Waterloo Green

Time: 16:30

Address: Waterloo Green, Wynberg, Cape Town, 7800

Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/TctTpt9tWp2n5kio8

Media Enquiries

James de Villiers

Ministry of DPWI Spokesperson

Cell: 082 766 0276

Lyndon Khan

City of Cape Town Mayoral Media Officer

Cell: 076 186 8719

